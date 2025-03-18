PM Chính calls for people-centred innovation and proactive digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation must be centred around the people, and urged a decisive shift from a passive to a proactive approach in serving the public.

He stressed that this task must be closely linked to building a streamlined administrative system, ensuring data connectivity and adopting smart governance.

PM Chính made the remarks on Tuesday while chairing the first meeting of the Government Steering Committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, as well as Project No 06 on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications.

PM Chính, who also heads the committee, underscored the importance of continuing to improve regulations, mechanisms and policies related to science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform, and Project No 06.

He noted that digital transformation had been making strong progress. Specifically, 379 out of 1,084 administrative procedures had been simplified. All 63 provinces and cities had issued resolutions to exempt or reduce fees and charges for citizens and businesses in administrative procedures.

Việt Nam had officially commercialised 5G telecommunications services. In 2024, e-commerce reached a value of US$28 billion, marking a 36 per cent increase, while cashless payment methods have been widely implemented.

The information and communication technology (ICT) industry generated $152 billion in revenues in 2024, while the semiconductor industry recorded $18.7 billion. The software and IT services sector reached $18 billion in revenue. Several leading global technology corporations, such as Marvell and SK Hynix, had invested and expanded their operations in Việt Nam.

Efforts to expand tax collection, tax management and electronic invoicing had been implemented effectively, with 5.5 billion e-invoices processed in 2024.

According to the Prime Minister, Project No 06 has delivered practical benefits to citizens and businesses. The Government has completed the issuance of 100 per cent of chip-based citizen ID cards. Over 61 million electronic identification accounts have been activated. Forty digital utilities have been integrated into the VNeID application.

Online public services have been continuously improved. To date, 58 out of 76 essential digital public services have been implemented. Additionally, 200 administrative procedures have been streamlined by reducing documentation requirements. More than 15.5 million citizen health records have been integrated into the electronic health record system.

Việt Nam has made significant progress in global digital transformation rankings.

In 2024, the country’s ranking on the E-Government Development Index rose by 15 places, reaching 71st out of 193 countries. The Global Innovation Index improved by two spots, placing Việt Nam 44th out of 133 economies. The Global Cybersecurity Index advanced by eight positions, ranking Việt Nam 17th out of 194 countries.

Despite these achievements, PM Chính also pointed out several limitations and shortcomings that need to be addressed. He noted that the legal framework, mechanisms, and policies for promoting science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation remained incomplete. The issuance of detailed implementation guidelines had been slow, and some tasks within various programs, plans, and projects were behind schedule. Additionally, digital transformation had not yet developed in line with its potential and advantages, nor had it become a key driver of economic growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted that ministries, sectors, local departments and organisations had not shown sufficient urgency or commitment to administrative reform. In some cases, coordination among ministries, sectors and authorities had been slow and inefficient.

To address these issues, he directed that the legal framework must be refined to be more open and conducive to innovation. Infrastructure development must be seamless, including nationwide 5G coverage, the construction of more robust fibre-optic cable networks, and advancements in satellite technology. The development of national databases should also be prioritised.

He emphasised the need to enhance human resource training, accelerate administrative procedures in the digital environment and further promote cashless payments, electronic tax collection, and automated invoice generation for dining and retail services. Additionally, he called for the establishment of a digital data exchange platform.

The Prime Minister instructed the development and submission of a National Programme for Strategic Technology and Industrial Development. This programme should include a project to establish a network of research and testing centres, as well as national key laboratories, with a focus on strategic technologies.

Furthermore, he called for the creation of a plan to establish large-scale domestic technology enterprises specialising in digital infrastructure, digital workforce development, digital data management, strategic technology and cybersecurity.

He also directed the drafting and submission of a proposal for the establishment of a Strategic Industry Development Investment Fund and a National Digital Government Development Programme. These initiatives would support the transition to a paperless government and enable data-driven governance in an electronic environment.

A key priority is ensuring that the National Data Centre becomes operational in 2025, with full integration and connectivity with data from ministries and sectors.

Prime Minister Chính also emphasised the need to enhance the provision and quality of online public services. By 2025, all airports, seaports and border checkpoints must adopt biometric technology and the VNeID digital platform.

He further instructed the acceleration of Project No 06, including the development of a detailed implementation plan with specific solutions and a clear timeline. The Government must complete the reduction of documentation requirements for 324 administrative procedures where paper-based information has already been integrated into digital identity accounts, with a deadline set for the second quarter of 2025.

Additionally, he urged the swift completion of civil status and land data digitisation and called for proactive research on reusing digitised data to simplify 200 administrative procedures within the scope of government. — VNS