Party chief hails US firms as key to stronger ties

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday praised the US business community, particularly the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), for its practical contributions to Việt Nam-US cooperation in trade and investment.

During a reception in Hà Nội for a USABC delegation led by its President and CEO Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Việt Nam, Lâm welcomed their working trip, noting that it coincides with the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US diplomatic ties and the second year of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam considers the US a strategically important partner, with economic, trade, investment, and sci-tech collaboration serving as the bedrock and driver of the relationship.

He voiced Việt Nam’s desire to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, fostering stable economic and trade ties that benefit both nations’ businesses and citizens while supporting global and regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

As the growth of Việt Nam-US relations positively impacts US-ASEAN ties, he urged the USABC to continue supporting ASEAN’s unity, cooperation, development and prosperity, touting the region as a dynamic and promising market full of opportunities for US enterprises.

To celebrate the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in 2030 and the 100th anniversary of the country in 2045, he said Việt Nam is undertaking comprehensive reforms and completing institutional improvements. These include improving institutional frameworks, upgrading infrastructure, streamlining administrative processes, and boosting apparatus efficiency to facilitate operations of foreign investors, including those from the US.

Underscoring the critical role of sci-tech in Việt Nam’s development, he suggested the US enterprises ramp up their investments in key sectors like emerging technologies, digital economy, green transition, renewable energy, and logistics, aligning US strengths with Việt Nam’s needs.

Osius and corporate representatives reiterated their dedication to the development of Việt Nam - US relations, crediting the Việt Namese leadership’s close attention and guidance. They believed that the strategic vision of General Secretary Lâm and other Việt Namese leaders would steer the country toward its development goals. — VNS