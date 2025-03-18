Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Đồng Nai man arrested for anti-state activities

March 18, 2025 - 21:33
Police identified Quách Gia Khang, 28, as a member of the overseas Assembly for Democracy and Pluralism (ADP).
Police in the southern province of Đồng Nai have initiated criminal proceedings against and detained Quách Gia Khang, 28, residing in Bình Minh commune, Trảng Bom district. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI  — Police in the southern province of Đồng Nai have initiated criminal proceedings against and detained Quách Gia Khang, 28, residing in Bình Minh commune, Trảng Bom district, on charges of “conducting activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code (amended in 2017).

Police identified Khang as a member of the overseas Assembly for Democracy and Pluralism (ADP). Through platforms like Facebook, Zalo, and Viber, he engaged with the ADP, founded by Nguyễn Gia Kiểng in France, to mobilise support against the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He actively drafted and distributed materials promoting the group’s agenda. Despite prior warnings and re-education efforts by authorities, Khang remained defiant.

Authorities noted an uptick in hostile activities by such group, which exploited social media and unofficial channels to recruit young people, spread misinformation, incite unrest, and push for a multi-party system, actions deemed serious violations of Vietnamese law. — VNS

