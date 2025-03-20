Hải Phòng, Yunnan boost ties in free trade zone development

HẢI PHÒNG — A delegation from Hekou county of China's Yunnan province visited the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority and Nam Cầu Kiền Industrial Park on March 19–20, sharing experiences in the development of free trade zones.

Lê Trung Kiên, head of the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority, emphasised China’s role as a strategic partner in various sectors of the northern port city.

China ranks second among the 42 countries and territories investing here, with 245 projects totalling US$6.2 billion. Hải Phòng is currently developing its southern economic zone under a green, ecological, and circular industrial model, and also working to establish a free trade zone, he noted.

On this occasion, Kiên invited the Hekou delegation to share insights into the free trade zone development, economic and social impacts of those zones, as well as the challenges during their development and operation.

Yu Yang, Secretary of the Hekou county Party Committee and head of the Yunnan Pilot Free Trade Zone - Honghe Area, expressed admiration for Hải Phòng’s vigorous growth over the past years. He highlighted the strong Việt Nam – China cooperation and the close ties between Yunnan and Hải Phòng as key drivers of new opportunities and promising prospects for both sides.

The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration in areas such as high-level mutual visits, friendship exchanges, and railway infrastructure connectivity. They will work to advance the construction of the Kunming–Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng standard-gauge railway, and resume a direct air route between Hải Phòng and Yunnan.

Additionally, a cooperative framework will be established between Hải Phòng's economic zones and the Yunnan Free Trade Zone, particularly in the Kunming and Honghe areas. — VNS