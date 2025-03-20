Politics & Law
VNA expands flight frequency between Hà Nội and two cities in India

March 20, 2025 - 21:26
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines at Noi Bai Airport. — Photo courtesy of the airline

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has announced an expansion to its international network with new flights connecting Hà Nội to two major cities in India, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, starting in May 2025.

These new routes are aimed at tapping into the growing South Indian market. The Hanoi - Bengaluru route will start on May 1, with four round trips per week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays).

Flights on the Hanoi to Hyderabad route will be effective on May 7, with three round trips per week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Both routes will be operated using the Airbus A321 aircraft. This expansion underscores the airline’s continued growth and commitment to linking Việt Nam with more global destinations. — VNS

