Home Economy

Thailand Week 2025 returns to Hải Phòng after three-year hiatus

March 20, 2025 - 21:25
This year’s programme will feature more than 50 businesses and over 70 booths, showcasing high-quality products across seven key sectors.
Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Thailand Product Exhibition 2025 in Hải Phòng City on March 30. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Thailand Week 2025 will take place until March 23 at the Việt Tiệp Friendship Labour and Cultural Palace in Hải Phòng.

The event is organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Office of Commercial Affairs – the Royal Thai Embassy in Hà Nội, VINEXAD Advertising and Trade Fair Joint Stock Company and the Hải Phòng People's Committee.

This year’s programme will feature more than 50 businesses and over 70 booths, showcasing high-quality products across seven key sectors, including food and beverages, health and beauty care, fashion, household goods, gifts and decorative items, pet food and tourism services.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Việt Nam, Urawadee Sriphiromya, highlighted that the return of the event to Hải Phòng after three years underscores the city's significant trade and investment potential.

Hải Phòng, one of Việt Nam's busiest port cities and key economic hubs, is expected to play a vital role in strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

With support from the Thai Government and its Vietnamese partners, Thailand Week 2025 aims not only to foster business cooperation but also to serve as a cultural exchange platform, strengthening connections between people and enterprises from both nations.

The Director of the Hải Phòng Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Văn Thành, said that this year's event holds special significance as the city prepares to celebrate its 70th liberation anniversary (13 May 1955 – 13 May 2025). — VNS

