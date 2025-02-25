Đồng Nai plans to invest in free trade zone

HÀ NỘI — Đồng Nai has hosted a conference to discuss the establishment of a free trade zone (FTZ) within the province, primarily aimed at export.

Experts have proposed eight key industries and services for the development of the Đồng Nai FTZ.

They are the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing, automotive and aircraft parts production and assembly, industrial and consumer electronics, semiconductor, AI and IoT products, high-quality agricultural processing for export, aircraft maintenance, e-commerce and express delivery services.

The products manufactured within the zone will primarily be intended for export.

According to consultants and economic experts, Đồng Nai possesses significant advantages in terms of land available, its location, human resources and infrastructure and business environment, making it highly suitable for a FTZ.

The province is positioned to exploit itself potential as a hub for the aviation economy, high-tech industries, logistics and aviation-related support services.

Additionally, it serves as a key transportation gateway in the Southern Key Economic Region, directly connecting with Phước An Port (Nhơn Trạch District), Cái Mép Port (Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu) and various other economic regions. The province has already established 37 industrial parks, 32 of which are currently operational.

By swiftly investing in an FTZ, Đồng Nai will be able to leverage its advantages from Long Thành Airport and Phước An Port, including multimodal connectivity, increased cargo transportation capacity, reduced logistics costs and the development of an ASEAN logistics hub.

The establishment is also expected to boost trade and job creation, while significantly increasing foreign investment. It will also provide businesses with exceptional incentives and serve as a foundation for rapid economic growth in the province and the region, enhancing the area's overall competitiveness.

This initiative is expected to propel the province's economic growth to exceed ten per cent per year.

In December 2024, the Chairman of the Đồng Nai Provincial People's Committee proposed to the Prime Minister the establishment of an FTZ within the Long Thành Airport urban area and its surrounding regions. — BIZHUB/VNS