Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam looks to expand EV charging network

HÀ NỘI — Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam has signed strategic agreements with five major partners to develop a nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The partnership brings together industry leaders, including EBOOST (EVMobility), which specialises in personal charging solutions, EV Power specialising in charging station development, EV Pay in digital payment services, Rabbit EVC in integrated charging solutions, and Nova Energy in large-scale renewable energy projects.

The collaboration is a key step towards strengthening Việt Nam’s EV infrastructure ahead of Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam’s planned vehicle production and assembly operations in the northern province of Thái Bình. The initiative aims to support green mobility and environmental sustainability.

The network will feature fast-charging stations with capacities from 30kW to 360kW, strategically located in major cities, shopping centres, residential areas, and along highways. Smart management technology, integrated via a mobile app, will allow users to locate charging stations, check availability and make payments seamlessly.

To encourage EV adoption, Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam is offering incentives for buyers of electric and hybrid vehicles. The flagship Jaecoo J7 PHEV, equipped with a Super Hybrid System (SHS), boasts a driving range of over 1,300km on a full charge.

As a joint venture between China’s Chery Automobile and Việt Nam’s Geleximco Group, Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam is investing over US$800 million in an automobile assembly plant in Thái Bình. The facility, set to open in 2026, is expected to enhance Việt Nam’s automotive manufacturing capabilities and global competitiveness. — VNS