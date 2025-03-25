Israel’s agritech expected to help Việt Nam increase agricultural productivity, quality

TEL AVIV — Israeli agritech companies can help Việt Nam increase the productivity and quality of agricultural exports, thus sharing profits, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Lý Đức Trung.

He was speaking at a seminar held on Monday (local time) to promote the Middle Eastern country's agritech in Vietnamese market.

The event, co-organised by agricultural technology company Zemach and the Vietnamese Embassy, brought together Israeli businesses and cooperative associations (kibbutz). They presented various types and advantages of agricultural technologies applicable in Việt Nam, including remote sensing, imaging, sensors, automation, drones, and data analysis models.

A representative from Zemach introduced technologies that support cultivation such as those monitoring soil quality, moisture, nutritional needs, pests, and automated management process. The AgreTech company suggested some sustainable farming solutions using renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources.

The Kinneret Innovation Centre said that Israel, from a very low starting point in agriculture, has achieved success thanks to four main factors – promoting cooperation between farms and agricultural businesses, establishing a common vision for the country and its regions, supporting innovation, and valuing talent.

As a result, despite 60 per cent of its area being desert or lacking water resources, Israel has now achieved food self-sufficiency and also exported freshwater thanks to the seawater desalination technology and the reuse of 86 per cent of household wastewater.

Ambassador Trung gave participants an insight into the development, scale, and potential of Việt Nam's agriculture, highlighting that many agricultural products need a technological push to enhance quality and value.

He expressed his hope that Israeli businesses will not only see Việt Nam as a market for selling technological products and services but also recognise its potential for cooperation for mutual development.

After the seminar, delegates visited the plant breeding laboratory of GinoSar, a company that recently signed a cooperation agreement to transfer high-quality fruit tree breeding technology to a partner in Việt Nam. — VNS