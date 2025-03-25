Central province opens major projects for its reunification anniversary

QUẢNG NAM — A series of key traffic and industrial projects have been launched on Monday in celebration of the central province’s Reunification Day (March 24, 1975), promising smooth conditions for hosting an investment flow of VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.4 billion) in 2025.

A technical completion for a road and bridges traffic project connecting National Highway No 14H and 14B, along with a local road system has been opened in creating a smooth traffic route between Duy Xuyên and Đại Lộc districts.

The project, which included two bridges at Sông Thu and An Bình spanning over the Vu Gia and Thu Bồn Rivers, along with associated road sections were built at a cost of VNĐ928 ($37 million).

The Ức Thịnh Việt Nam Glass Science Development company has built a glass factory in the Chu Lai Economic Zone with an investment of $58 million.

The Chinese-funded factory will begin providing different glass categories for both civil construction and industrial uses across Việt Nam.

SGI Vina company, under South Korea-headquartered magnet manufacturer Star Group, officially put into operation a $110 factory in Quảng Nam.

The Chu Lai Port also debuted the berth No 2 in handling 50,000 DWT cargo ships after an upgrading project with a cost of 1.6 trillion ($64 million).

Last month, Quảng Nam Province granted six investment certificates for key infrastructure projects worth more than VNĐ40 trillion (US$1.6 billion).

Hội An South will pour $1 billion into the region, in the second phase of investment of the Hoiana integrated resort project, while Hyosung company from Korea will invest $100 million for the second investment phase after the first successful investment stage of $150 million.

In total the province has drawn in 1,347 domestic and foreign projects, with an accumulated capital of $15.4 billion. — VNS