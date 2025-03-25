VN-Index recovers 1,330-point mark as Vingroup stocks lead market rally

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market kicked off the final week of March with a strong performance on Monday, buoyed by a sharp rise in Vingroup-affiliated stocks.

The VN-Index climbed back above the 1,330-point threshold with improved liquidity, although foreign investors extended their net-selling streak for the fifth consecutive session.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 8.44 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 1,330.32 points.

Despite the market’s overall gain, market breadth remained negative, with 117 advancing stocks outnumbered by 179 decliners. Trading liquidity rose to VNĐ19.6 trillion (US$764.5 million), with more than 926 million shares traded.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, also rose by 12.43 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 1,390.7 points. Among the VN30 basket, 14 stocks advanced, 13 declined, and three remained unchanged.

The market rally was led by the Vingroup ecosystem. Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) hit the ceiling with a 6.98 per cent gain, contributing over 3.7 points to the VN-Index. Vinhomes JSC (VHM) also surged 6.32 per cent, adding more than 3.1 points to the index.

Other major gainers included Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), up 2.38 per cent, and the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB), which increased 0.76 per cent. Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) and Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) also recorded solid gains of 3.99 per cent and 5.53 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) fell 0.89 per cent, Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) lost 1.87 per cent, and Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) slipped 1.16 per cent.

Analysts from SHS Securities said: “The VN-Index remains in a short-term uptrend, with the nearest support level around 1,325 points and stronger support at 1,300 points. The market has recently faced profit-taking pressure and portfolio reshuffling across many stocks after a sustained 7–8 week rally, particularly as the VN-Index and VN30 approach strong resistance levels at 1,350 and 1,400 points.”

“In the short term, the current market zone is not attractive for additional disbursement. Although the VN-Index is undergoing a relatively normal adjustment due to sector rotation, many stocks have reverted to more attractive price levels, offering selective accumulation opportunities. Investors considering increasing exposure should carefully assess stock fundamentals, especially with first-quarter earnings results approaching.”

“Maintaining a balanced portfolio remains essential, with a focus on fundamentally strong, industry-leading stocks in key strategic sectors that align with Việt Nam’s long-term economic growth,” the analysts added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also edged up by 0.07 per cent to close at 246 points. Trading value on the northern bourse exceeded VNĐ900 billion, with more than 52 million shares exchanged.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak for the fifth straight session, offloading shares worth over VNĐ720 billion on the HoSE. — VNS