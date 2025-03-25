Việt Nam encourages development of industrial support centres

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is taking steps to enhance its industrial capabilities by promoting the development of industrial support centres across the country.

The Government is committed to implementing policies that will facilitate the growth of these centres, which are designed to assist in the development of various industries, from manufacturing and processing, to supporting industries and industrial enterprise systems.

According to the Department of Industry, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), these centres will provide a range of services, including the creation, publication and management of databases related to industrial development.

They will also focus on supporting industries and industrial enterprises, which are crucial for Việt Nam’s ongoing economic development.

MoIT is actively working on refining policies that foster industrial development. A key part of this effort is the department's collaboration with local governments to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and strengthen industrial connections across different regions of the country.

Industrial centres in each economic region across the country leverage unique geographical advantages, infrastructure and preferential investment policies to gain a competitive edge.

The establishment of technical centres, inspired by successful models in countries such as South Korea, Japan and Thailand, will further support industrial enterprises.

These centres will focus on improving technical and management capabilities, helping domestic businesses meet the high standards of multinational corporations and FDI companies, and integrate more deeply into the global value chain.

In sectors like the car industry, experts suggest that Việt Nam can establish industrial clusters to enhance cooperation between manufacturing, assembly and supporting industrial enterprises.

By consolidating production and research capabilities, these clusters can improve investment efficiency, promote specialisation and foster cooperation within the industry.

Hải Phòng, a strategic industrial and service hub in northern Việt Nam, has emerged as a prime example of how successful industrial development can be enhanced.

The ministry fully supports Hải Phòng’s proposal to establish a third industrial support centre or expand the existing one in the region.

This initiative aims to help local businesses access advanced technologies and benefit from policy mechanisms designed to encourage technological development.

As part of its broader industrial development strategy, the ministry is working to establish two major industrial support centres, one in the North and the other in the South.

The two centres will play a crucial role in driving innovation and improving production capacities for enterprises in priority industries, particularly in key economic regions.

The primary objective of these centres is to enhance the science and technology capabilities of processing, manufacturing and supporting industries.

By focusing on technological infrastructure and technology transfer, the centres will help local enterprises adopt new technologies and foster international collaboration in research and development.

They will also support the commercialisation of scientific research products and encourage public-private partnerships in technological innovation.

The operational model of these hubs is designed to help industries in various stages of development, from start-ups to full-scale production.

The Department of Industry said these centres are essential for improving production techniques, connecting enterprises to international markets, and creating added value for the industry.

In particular, they will focus on several key industries such as automobiles, electronics, mechanical engineering, textiles, garments, leather and footwear.

They will provide support in areas such as production management, business management systems, and compliance with international standards, including IATF 16949 (the global technical specification and quality management standard for the automotive industry), CE (compliance with EU standards) and UL (certifying safety standards for electrical equipment in the US).

The centres will also offer consulting services to enhance technological, human resource and managerial capabilities for industrial enterprises. These services will ensure that businesses are equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market. — VNS