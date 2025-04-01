VN International logistics exhibition to be held in HCM City

HCM CITY — The third Viet Nam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2025) will be held from July 31 to August 2, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City.

With the theme 'Green Logistics – the Foundation for Sustainable Development' VILOG 2025 aims to address pressing challenges in the logistics sector by emphasising sustainability and innovation. ​

Building upon the success of previous years, VILOG 2025 is expected to feature over 480 booths from more than 350 exhibitors representing 20 countries and territories. The exhibition will cover key sectors such as transport and forwarding, warehouse and cold chain, material handling, logistics IT and applications, and Industrial Zone and port infrastructure. This comprehensive showcase offers attendees insights into the latest advancements and innovations across these critical areas of the logistics industry. ​

As Viet Nam cements its position as a logistics hub in Southeast Asia, Vietnamese businesses have to adapt with increasingly stringent international regulations which require logistics companies to elevate their standards and reduce the carbon footprint in logistics operations to move towards a sustainable supply chain. The integration of technology and collaboration is regarded as two essential factors for achieving sustainable growth, as digital innovations enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and foster stronger partnerships across the supply chain.

By leveraging smart logistics solutions, automation, and data-driven decision-making, businesses can optimise resources, lower carbon emissions, and build a more resilient and eco-friendly logistics network. With its role as a significant hub for industry professionals seeking to explore cutting-edge solutions and forge valuable business connections, VILOG 2025 will showcase groundbreaking advancements in automation, AI, IoT-driven supply chains and eco-friendly transport solutions.

A notable highlight of VILOG 2025 is the VILOG TALK zone—a dedicated forum for exhibitors to present their services and technologies. Complemented by the 1:1 Business Matching Program and the Buyer Program, these initiatives facilitate networking among industry enterprises, cargo owners and visitors, fostering valuable business connections and promoting optimal logistics solutions. ​

Concurrently, VILOG 2025 will host specialised exhibitions, including the Viet Nam International Cold Chain Exhibition (VietColdChain) and the Viet Nam International Smart Warehouse Exhibition (VietWarehouse), providing focused insights into these niche sectors. ​

Organised under the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, with support from the Agency of Foreign Trade, VILOG 2025 is co-organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and VINEXAD Company.

The exhibition anticipates welcoming over 10,000 visitors over the three days. ​— VNS