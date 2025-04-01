Market opens the week in the red as VN-Index drops below 1,310 points

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market opened the new week with a fall, as the VN-Index slipped below the 1,310-point threshold. Market liquidity improved, while foreign investors continued their strong net selling streak.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index dropped 10.6 points, or 0.8 per cent, to close at 1,306.86 points.

Market breadth remained negative, with 201 declining stocks, 109 rising and 51 remaining unchanged. Trading value rose sharply to VNĐ21.2 trillion (approximately US$829.6 million), up 24.7 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest listed companies by market capitalisation, also fell by 10.05 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 1,363.88 points. Within the VN30 basket, 20 stocks declined, eight advanced and two remained unchanged.

Losses in large-cap banking and manufacturing stocks were the primary drag on the market. The Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) posted the steepest fall, hitting the floor with a 6.9 per cent drop, wiping out more than 2.15 points from the VN-Index. FPT Corporation (FPT) declined by 2.42 per cent, while Vietcombank (VCB) dropped 1.23 per cent.

Some large-cap stocks helped offset the losses. Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) led the risers with a 0.84 per cent gain, contributing nearly 0.3 points to the VN-Index. Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) advanced 2.95 per cent, while VietinBank (CTG) edged up 0.24 per cent.

According to analysts at Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS): “The market failed to sustain its recovery and slipped below the 20-day moving average (MA20). The rise in liquidity compared to the previous session indicates that supply pressure remains strong, while supporting inflows are still cautious — particularly given the continued net selling by foreign investors.

“The drop below the MA20 suggests market momentum is weakening and the correction has yet to show signs of ending. The next support zone is expected around the 1,300-point mark. Selling pressure may persist in upcoming sessions as the index tests this support level.

“Investors should monitor cash flow signals closely at the support zone to reassess market conditions. Portfolios should be rebalanced with a focus on risk mitigation, especially as risks in some stock groups may increase following the break below the MA20.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also declined by 1.32 per cent, closing at 235.06 points. Trading value on the northern bourse reached more than VNĐ973 billion, with over 57.4 million shares exchanged.

Foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading shares worth over VNĐ1.2 trillion on the HoSE and more than VNĐ59 billion on the HNX. — VNS