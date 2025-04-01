Five companies to auction shares in April at HNX

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) announced an upcoming series of share auctions set to take place in April, featuring five distinct companies.

The first company participating in the auction is Transport Service No. 8, headquartered at 18 Hồ Đắk Di Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội.

This corporation specialises in road construction and currently has a charter capital of VNĐ735 billion (US$28.7 million).

On April 9, HNX will conduct an auction for nearly 11 million shares, owned by the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), with a starting price of VNĐ209.43 billion per lot.

Notably, foreign investors are not permitted to purchase any of these shares.

Following closely, on April 10, Sapa Petro Tourist JSC will offer over 2.5 million shares at a starting price of VNĐ95.23 billion.

This company, based in Sapa, Lào Cai Province, operates primarily in the hotel business and has a charter capital of VNĐ100 billion.

Similar to the previous auction, foreign investment in these shares is also restricted.

Another player in the upcoming auctions is Vinacomin Uông Bí Electric Mechanical JSC.

Located in Uông Bí City, Quảng Ninh Province, this company focuses on mechanical processing and metal coating.

On April 8, it will auction 862,306 shares, which are currently held by the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin), at a price starting from VNĐ38,400 per share.

Unlike the previous companies, foreign investors can acquire the full amount of shares offered.

Uông Bí Mechanical JSC, also a subsidiary of Vinacomin, will participate in the auction on the same day, offering 306,054 shares starting at VNĐ89,800 each.

This company specialises in the maintenance and repair of automobiles and has a charter capital of VNĐ15 billion.

Lastly, Lạng Sơn Market JSC will hold an auction on April 15.

Based in Lạng Sơn Province, this company primarily focuses on providing rental space for businesses.

It will auction 797,975 shares at a starting price of VNĐ44,200, with no foreign ownership allowed.

Investors interested in these auctions must register and submit their deposits by the specified deadlines set by HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS