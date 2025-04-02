Growing areas shifting focus to specialty coffee production

HÀ NỘI — Local areas in Việt Nam such as Gia Lai Province are expanding into specialty coffee production, shifting away from traditional raw coffee exports to improve global recognition and solidify the producer's position in the coffee supply chain.

Pioneering Fine Robusta production

Gia Lai Province currently boasts over 57,000ha of coffee certified under 4C, UTZ, Rainforest and Organic standards, representing more than 53 per cent of the region’s total coffee area.

Moving beyond its role as a raw coffee exporter, Gia Lai is increasingly focusing on the development of specialty coffee, particularly Fine Robusta, positioning businesses at the heart of this transformation, alongside government and agricultural sector support.

Experts have said that specialty coffee such as Fine Robusta, is gaining traction as a high-value product, selling for 1.5 to 2 times more than regular green coffee. However, achieving specialty coffee certification requires adherence to rigorous production standards set by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), from cultivation and harvesting to processing, roasting and preservation.

Once nearly absent from the specialty coffee market, Gia Lai has now successfully introduced Fine Robusta to high-demand markets, including Japan, the EU and the US, solidifying its position in the global coffee industry.

To date, the province has established 34 coffee production chains linked to product consumption, covering over 43,000ha across 26 enterprises and eight cooperatives. Many businesses in the locality have invested in modern processing technologies to enhance competitiveness and increase the value of their coffee products.

Some companies such as Tam Ba, Vietnam Coffee United JSC, Lam Anh Agricultural and Service Cooperative, and Ngon Avatar have shifted their focus from exporting low-value coffee beans to developing international standard planting and roasting processes, producing high-quality Fine Robusta coffee.

The Director of Lam Anh Agricultural and Service Cooperative in Đăk Đoa District, Nguyễn Hữu Anh, said his cooperative was dedicated to organic and natural cultivation methods, maintaining strict oversight from harvesting to processing.

The cooperative also worked closely with local authorities to encourage farmers to adopt a new production mindset and create a standardised coffee material area. As a result, the cooperative’s specialty coffee products earned the provincial 4-star OCOP certification and were steadily gaining recognition in both domestic and international markets.

According to the Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, Lưu Trung Nghĩa, in addition to quality, branding is crucial for Gia Lai coffee products to effectively compete in international markets. Thus, his province is actively encouraging businesses to develop brand stories that will create a unique identity for their products.

The Director of Vietnam Coffee United JSC, Nguyễn Tiến Định echoed this sentiment, saying that international customers were not only interested in quality but also in learning about the story behind the product. To build trust with customers, the company focused on improving production standards and prioritising sustainable development.

Similarly, Ngon Avatar Company has embraced the story of perseverance and the unique value of Gia Lai specialty coffee, moving beyond promoting it as just another commercial product.

The company’s director, Văn Quốc Việt, said that his firm wanted each product to represent the Central Highlands, carrying stories of passion for crafting the perfect cup of coffee. This approach had set the company apart, helping its products gain recognition in both domestic and international markets.

In addition, many other businesses and cooperatives in the province are investing in packaging design, creating products with an eye-catching style tailored to the tastes of the Japanese and European markets.

Support from local authorities

As part of the 'Project on Developing Vietnamese specialty coffee from 2021 to 2030', Gia Lai Province aims to expand its Robusta coffee area to approximately 2,340ha by 2030. The goal is to ensure the highest quality raw materials for processing and export.

To achieve this goal, Nghĩa said, Gia Lai Province would focus on identifying specific areas for specialty coffee cultivation, reorganising production along the value chain and promoting the use of science and technology in production and processing.

The province would also pay attention to creating strong connections among all stakeholders in the value chain, with businesses at the centre of building and developing Gia Lai's specialty coffee sector, he said.

According to Nghĩa, local authorities and agricultural sector support is crucial for elevating Gia Lai’s specialty coffee. By identifying the development of specialty coffee as a strategic focus, Gia Lai aims to increase export value and build a sustainable brand.

Nghĩa added that the locality was also rolling out a range of policies to assist businesses in this area. For example, it is actively supporting businesses and cooperatives in obtaining quality certifications, working with both domestic and international organisations to help products achieve organic certifications such as USDA, EU, and specialty coffee certifications according to SCA standards. This will enable local coffee products to easily access high-end markets.

Additionally, it is fostering connections between businesses and export markets by facilitating their participation in international fairs and exhibitions. A notable example is the specialty coffee exhibition in Tokyo, where Gia Lai's Fine Robusta coffee products attracted significant attention from Japanese customers.

At the same time, Gia Lai is promoting investment in science and technology, particularly focusing on advanced deep processing and roasting techniques to preserve the unique flavour of Fine Robusta coffee. — VNS