Sihoo to develop ergonomics ecosystem focused on health, powered by high-tech

HÀ NỘI - Sihoo, a global leader in the ergonomic furniture industry, recently hosted the "2025 Brand Globalisation Strategy Conference and International Customer Appreciation Dinner" in Guangzhou, China.

The event, themed "Driving Growth – Shaping the Future," brought together global partners, top business leaders, and industry experts. This marks a strategic milestone in Sihoo's journey – evolving from a leader in the domestic e-commerce market to building a globally integrated brand ecosystem. The conference also represents a pivotal moment in Sihoo's international expansion, opening a new chapter in its brand globalisation strategy.

The summit commenced with an important keynote address by Sihoo’s Chairman, Mr. La Huibing, titled “The Health Revolution Begins with a Chair.” During the speech, Mr. La unveiled Sihoo’s 2025 brand globalisation strategy, signalling a new phase in the company’s international development.

“Sihoo establishes its competitive edge by continually improving and innovating its products,” Mr. La emphasised. “We are reshaping the seating industry through technology, fulfilling our commitment to ‘protecting users’ health through technology’ through relentless innovation.”

This strategic direction reflects Sihoo’s long-term vision of merging ergonomics, engineering, and design with a user-centric approach, driving the development of health-focused seating solutions.

With over 1.5 million ergonomic chairs sold annually across 85 countries, Sihoo has achieved impressive commercial success while also reshaping global perceptions of China’s innovative contributions to the health-focused furniture sector. The brand has consistently held the number one position in its product category for four consecutive years on major e-commerce platforms such as JD.com and Tmall. Central to this success is the C300 chair, which has dominated sales in its segment across multiple major e-commerce platforms for years.

Driving innovation through strategic investment

Sihoo allocates 12-15% of its annual revenue to research and development (R&D), supported by a dedicated team of nearly 100 engineers and experts focused on developing proprietary seating technologies. From the groundbreaking M18 chair with multidimensional lumbar support to the smart T6 chair featuring massage, sound, and health monitoring systems, Sihoo has undergone four generations of technological advancement. The company is now preparing for the 5.0 generation, aimed at delivering a “comprehensive workstation for all usage scenarios” to offer complete health solutions in the workplace.

Mr. Luo highlighted the importance of expanding direct retail channels to support this expansion. Over the past five years, Sihoo has refined its single-store model and opened more than 160 experience centres across China. Globally, the brand plans to open an additional 200 stores in 2025, expanding its physical presence and further spreading its mission to promote health: “Every store we open is a step forward in our journey to protect public health.”

Sihoo’s global strategy with focused localisation approach

During the conference, Sihoo’s leadership presented an overview of the company’s comprehensive international strategy. CEO Liu Shuai shared the brand’s long-term vision, emphasising Sihoo’s dual commitment: expanding its global footprint while continuously enhancing its expertise in ergonomics. The company aims to lead in product development, brand influence, and market effectiveness across key regions worldwide.

Building on this foundation, Sihoo’s 2025 strategy marks a clear transition: from leading individual markets to orchestrating synchronised, multi-market growth. This next phase of expansion is reinforced by a shift in the business model. Sihoo is gradually transitioning from a traditional export-based model, reliant on distributors, to a hybrid model combining “strategic partners + regional entities.”

This new structure enables quicker decision-making, enhances operational efficiency, and improves adaptability to local cultures and market specifics. It also marks a transformation in Sihoo’s global partnerships – evolving from transactional relationships to deep, investment-driven collaborations focused on long-term, sustainable value.

Sihoo’s global strategy also includes key elements such as market selection based on data analytics, strategically placed stores tailored to regional ergonomic awareness, and a flexible product portfolio that adapts to local consumer characteristics. With a flexible infrastructure and a globally consistent brand, Sihoo is committed to maintaining exceptional quality while allowing for innovation tailored to each market.

Mr. Chen Zhuo, CEO for the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America regions, elaborated on Sihoo’s strategy for overcoming the challenges of globalisation. He emphasised that, with a steady annual growth rate of 30%, Sihoo is firmly establishing itself as the global leader in ergonomic seating through a multi-channel strategy complemented by strong technological innovation.

Mr. Chen also noted that Sihoo’s core product lines continue to receive strong reception from premium customers, with growing brand awareness. In 2024, sales of the Doro product line more than doubled compared to the previous year, demonstrating the increasing value of the brand and the expanding acceptance of high-end ergonomic solutions in the global market. As Sihoo continues to expand its global retail presence – with its first overseas flagship store opening in 2023, followed by a second in 2024, the company is achieving balanced growth across both retail and contract sales channels. This multi-channel approach is driving comprehensive improvements in Sihoo’s operational efficiency in international markets.

Global partner perspectives: Strategic alignment for collective success

During the conference, partners from three key international markets – Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines – shared their insights from collaborating with Sihoo. Their contributions provided a direct view of how Sihoo’s localised strategy, combined with its global brand strength, has contributed to success in local markets.

These perspectives show that Sihoo’s global aspirations are driven not only by the quality of its products but also by the ability to co-create values with local partners. The depth of collaboration – built on strategic alignment, market understanding, and a shared long-term vision – has enabled Sihoo to adapt flexibly, grow sustainably, and maintain its leadership position in global markets.

In recognition of these contributions, Sihoo presented awards to outstanding partners, including “Brand Leader,” “Strategic Protector,” and “Market Pioneer,” reaffirming its commitment to long-term growth and value creation together.

Advancing global strategy through innovation and collaboration

The successful hosting of the "2025 Brand Globalisation Strategy Conference and International Customer Appreciation Dinner" marks a significant milestone in Sihoo’s international journey. The event not only facilitated in-depth discussions between the company and global partners but also reinforced Sihoo’s leadership in technology and its long-term commitment to strategic collaboration. With active participation from partners and stakeholders across various markets, the conference solidified Sihoo’s global positioning and strategic direction.

In the coming years, Sihoo will continue to invest heavily in R&D, drive innovation, and gradually transition from a traditional hardware manufacturer to a developer of integrated smart product ecosystems. With a clear strategic roadmap, strong execution capabilities, and a reliable network of international partners, Sihoo is poised to lead the next phase of growth in the global ergonomic industry.

In the long term, Sihoo will remain focused on creating value through product innovation, rapid market responsiveness, and ecosystem collaboration, ensuring that its solutions consistently meet the evolving needs of users worldwide. -VNS