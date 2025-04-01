Việt Nam wants to strengthen multi-faceted cooperation with Belgium: State President

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wants to strengthen multi-faceted cooperation with Belgium, a member country with an important role and voice in the European Union (EU), State President Lương Cường has said.

President Cường made the statement while meeting with Belgian King Philippe after hosting an official welcome ceremony for the king in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.

President Cường warmly welcomed King Philippe and a high-ranking delegation from Belgium on their first state visit to Việt Nam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973, affirming that the trip is an important historical milestone, opening up a new page for the friendly relations between the two countries.

The President expressed his appreciation for the valuable support of the Belgian people for Việt Nam in the past struggle for national independence, as well as the good sentiments and contributions of the King and Queen personally to Việt Nam and its people, and the relations between the two countries in recent times.

King Philippe expressed his pleasure visiting Việt Nam again, after three previous visits as Crown Prince. He sincerely thanked the warm welcome that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam gave to the King and Queen personally, and the high-ranking Belgian delegation.

The King congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements and affirmed the importance of Việt Nam's role and position in the Asia-Pacific region. He expressed his wish to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in areas where both sides have strengths and potential.

In a sincere, friendly and trusting atmosphere, the two leaders discussed major cooperation directions between the two countries to deepen the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Belgium, in a practical and effective manner, including increasing meetings and delegation exchanges at all levels, especially at high levels, through all channels of the Party, State, Government and National Assembly. They agreed to continue effectively implementing existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms and studying and building new cooperation mechanisms to deepen specialised cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders consented to closely coordinate and support each other at international forums and organisations such as the ASEAN-EU framework, Francophonie, the United Nations, especially at the United Nations Human Rights Council when both countries are members for the 2023-2025 term.

On this occasion, President Cường thanked Belgium for approving the Belgian Federal Parliament's Resolution on supporting Vietnamese Agent Orange victims. He emphasised the importance of this Resolution for Việt Nam and suggested the two countries actively implement it soon, contributing to raising awareness of the international community about the consequences of Agent Orange in Việt Nam.

Regarding economy and trade, an important pillar in the Việt Nam - Belgium relations, the two leaders agreed to continue to effectively implement the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). President Cường suggested Belgium soon ratify the EVIPA, in order to promote equal and mutually beneficial investment relations between businesses of the two countries.

Belgian businesses should increase investment in Việt Nam, especially in areas where Belgium has strengths such as high technology, renewable energy, digital transformation, strategic infrastructure, he said, requesting Belgium to have a voice to prompt the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its IUU 'yellow card' against Việt Nam's seafood exports.

King Philippe hoped that Belgian enterprises in the fields of wastewater treatment, energy and rare mineral exploitation would participate in investment and business activities in Việt Nam.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of implementing the Strategic Partnership framework on agriculture through developing circular agricultural economic models, smart agriculture, enhancing technology transfer between research and training agencies in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, contributing to Việt Nam's efforts in responding to climate change, especially in the Mekong Delta. They agreed to study and develop an agricultural cooperation programme between Việt Nam and regions of Belgium.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation in important areas such as agriculture, education - training, culture - tourism, defence - security, science and technology, local cooperation and at the same time, expand to other potential areas such as green technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, high technology, promote the start-up ecosystem and help train high-quality human resources, especially in the semiconductor industry.

President Cường thanked Belgium for its attention to the Vietnamese community living, working and studying in Belgium and suggested authorities at all levels continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to successfully integrate into the host country, contribute to the development of Belgium and act as an important bridge to promote friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides affirmed the importance of promoting multilateralism and respect for international law, emphasising the settlement of disputes in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) by peaceful measures, on the basis of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation in the regions and the world, for global cooperation and prosperity.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the handover of cooperation documents including: The Cooperation Programme for the period of 2025 - 2027 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Brussels Capital Region; Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Institute of Hydrometeorology and Climate Change under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Flemish Institute for Technological Research; Memorandum of Understanding between the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency and the Flanders Investment and Trade and the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency and the Brussels Business Support Agency; an in-principle agreement between the Việt Nam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin and the Aquitara Impact Fund 1 of the Kingdom of Belgium. — VNS