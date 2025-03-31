Việt Nam, US eye deeper bilateral relations

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam consistently regards the US as a top strategic partner and hopes for close cooperation with the US to deepen bilateral relations in a substantive manner, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said while receiving US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper in Hà Nội on March 31.

During the reception, the Vietnamese Party chief highly valued the progress in bilateral relations across all field, notably, the steady growth of economic, trade, and investment ties.

He emphasised the effective implementation of the joint statement and the action plan for the comprehensive strategic partnership, for common interests of the two nations, and for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Lâm spoke highly of efforts made by Knapper and the staff of the US Embassy in promoting and effectively implementing high-level agreements and cooperation initiatives under the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership, which focus on strengthening high-level engagements, building and consolidating political trust, and expanding all-around cooperation, including business, culture, and education.

The Party chief stated that Việt Nam's relevant ministries, sectors and agencies are actively addressing the US' current concerns. He emphasised Việt Nam's commitment to encouraging the import of US products that Việt Nam needs, particularly farm produce, liquefied natural gas, and high-tech products.

The Party and State of Việt Nam always pay attention to and create a favourable investment environment, and support foreign enterprises, including US firms, in expanding cooperation and investment in Việt Nam, towards maintaining a balanced economic relationship with sustainable growth, and brining tangible benefits for the countries’ people, Lâm said.

For his part, Knapper affirmed that the interest and support of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, along with the coordination of ministries and sectors of Việt Nam, have been a significant motivation in fostering the Việt Nam–US relations in recent years and for many years to come.

The US values the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam and hopes the two countries will continue to strengthen and further deepen their cooperation to bring tangible benefits to their people, he stated.

The diplomat said the US highly values Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and always supports Việt Nam in upholding its growing role and influence in promoting peace and cooperation in the region and the world. He described a "strong, independent, prosperous, and resilient" Việt Nam as a positive contributor to regional and global peace and stability, saying that this is something the US consistently supports.

Knapper showed his deep appreciation for the Party, State, and Government leaders of Việt Nam in effectively addressing the US’s concerns. He also valued Việt Nam’s practical measures to promote a harmonious and sustainable trade relationship with the US.

He affirmed that US businesses and partners attach importance to economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Việt Nam, recognising the Southeast Asian country as one of key partners in the global supply chain. He also noted that the Việt Namese market is creating many opportunities for US products and services.

He promised to make efforts in promoting relevant US agencies to coordinate with Việt Nam to effectively implement the comprehensive strategic partnership on all pillars, especially promoting high-level meetings, expanding substantive cooperation in terms of economics - trade - investment, defence - security, education - training, handling immigration issues, preventing and combating transnational crimes, and other priority areas. — VNS