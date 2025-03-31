Legislators review preparations for 15th NA’s 9th session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened in Hà Nội on March 31 to review preparations for the 15th NA’s 9th session, now set to begin on May 5, ahead of its original schedule.

NA Secretary-General Lê Quang Tùng said the 9th session will address a broad agenda, including constitutional amendments, 44 legislative items, and 12 key issues tied to socio-economic development, State budget, oversight, and other key matters.

The session will incorporate three additional draft laws and four draft resolutions into the Law and Ordinance Building Programme, alongside adjustments to the National Land Use Plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050, and the establishment of the National Election Council, according to the existing laws, resolutions, the committee conclusions, and Government proposals.

The agenda also includes 17 new topics, focusing on refining regulations and restructuring the political system’s organisation.

The committee directed relevant agencies to hasten report and document preparation for submission to authorities and legislators for consideration, including proposals to amend the 2013 Constitution and comprehensively revise the Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils.

Spanning 35.5 working days, the 9th session will proceed in two phases with a 13-day recess, supplemented by three Saturday sittings.

The committee agreed to adjust timelines for reviewing and passing key legislative proposals. Specifically, the amended Atomic Energy Law and the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality will be considered and approved during the 9th session, while the draft Law on amendments and supplements to the Law on Supervisory Activities of the NA and People’s Councils is deferred to the 10th session.

In his speech, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the 9th session will focus on pressing issues, including governmental restructuring and administrative reorganisation, amendments to laws and resolutions vital for economic development, national defence-security.

He assigned the NA Secretary-General to arrange live broadcasts of plenary discussions on the 2013 Constitution amendments via the Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

He was also tasked with partnering with relevant agencies to increase public communication before, during, and after the session, ensuring NA deputies and the public fully understand and support its outcomes. — VNS