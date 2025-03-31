Việt Nam – Hungary comprehensive partnership yields fruitful results

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái recently had a meeting with Barna Pal Zsigmond, Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary, hailing the progress of the two countries' comprehensive partnership in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, culture, and education.

Thái affirmed that the visit to Việt Nam by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade on March 18–19 was a success. He said the upcoming 10th session of the Việt Nam – Hungary Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation in Hà Nội will introduce new measures to boost bilateral trade and investment ties.

He also revealed the embassy’s plan to organise activities in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Hungary, including cultural exchanges and trade promotion seminars. He called for cooperation from relevant Hungarian agencies in these events.

The diplomat also mentioned the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s foreign relations, highlighting its ties with the Socialist Party, the Workers' Party, and the ruling Fidesz Party of Hungary. He proposed that the Deputy Minister, in his role within the Fidesz leadership, will help promote the implementation of the agreement signed between the two parties in 2017.

For his part, Zsigmond expressed his delight at the fruitful development in Việt Nam – Hungary relations across all fields, affirming that the ruling Fidesz Party wishes to strengthen relations with the CPV.

He suggested exchanges between young leaders of the two parties, stating that he will propose the Fidesz leadership send a delegation to visit Việt Nam soon.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the official said that in the “Eastern Opening” policy of Hungary, Việt Nam is one of its top partners in Asia.

The Ministry of European Union Affairs is ready to support Việt Nam in persuading the remaining EU countries to ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the European Commission to lift its “yellow card” warning against the Vietnamese seafood industry for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. — VNS