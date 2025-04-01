Top legislator’s visit to Armenia to deepen bilateral friendship

HÀ NỘI – The upcoming official visit to Armenia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn is expected to further deepen the relationship between Việt Nam and Armenia.

This marks the first official visit to Armenia by a top Vietnamese legislator since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992. The visit takes place against the backdrop of a well-nurtured traditional friendship that continues to grow stronger.

Over three decades of enduring friendship

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia, Uzbekistan and Armenia, Đặng Minh Khôi, although Việt Nam and Armenia formally established diplomatic relations on 14 July 1992, Armenia was formerly a republic of the Soviet Union, which set up diplomatic ties with Việt Nam on 30 January 1950. In this broader historical context, relations between Việt Nam and Armenia span 75 years.

Armenia opened its embassy in Hà Nội in August 2013.

Over the past three decades, both countries have made significant strides in nation-building, socio-economic development, and global integration. Bilateral ties have grown steadily across both bilateral and multilateral spheres.

Armenia regards Việt Nam as an important partner in Southeast Asia. Over the years, the relationship has been reinforced through high-level visits and regular engagement between senior leaders.

The Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held its inaugural session in March 2017 in Hà Nội and is currently preparing for its second session, to be hosted in Armenia.

On the multilateral front, the two countries have maintained close and effective coordination, supporting one another in various forums and frameworks, including the United Nations and the Francophone community.

Ample room for economic-trade cooperation

In terms of economy, Việt Nam signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, on May 29, 2015. The agreement came into effect on October 5, 2016.

Based on this FTA, bilateral economic and trade relations have seen significant positive developments. Bilateral trade has grown rapidly, from US$1.5 million in 2019 to $342 million in 2023 and nearly $500 million in 2024.

Armenia has several direct investment projects in Việt Nam, including the electronic components manufacturing plant project by CCI Việt Nam Co., Ltd., with a registered capital of $12.9 million in Quảng Nam province’s Chu Lai Industrial Zone, and a research project worth $0.01 million in Hồ Chí Minh City.

According to Ambassador Khôi, economic and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and Armenia remains modest and has yet to fully tap into its potential.

Therefore, in the coming time, Việt Nam will enhance cooperation in the production of mobile phones, electronic components, textiles, agricultural products, and aquatic products, and in other sectors where both countries have strength.

Additionally, tourism will be a key focus for both sides, as Armenia boasts stunning landscapes and many ideal destinations to attract Vietnamese tourists, while Việt Nam, with its beautiful beaches and resorts, is an appealing destination for Armenian travellers, he stated.

Strengthening Việt Nam-Armenia parliamentary cooperation

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two National Assemblies have consistently maintained a strong and positive relationship. The Armenian NA has established the Armenia-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, while the Vietnamese NA is working toward the early establishment of the Việt Nam-Armenia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group to further strengthen ties between lawmakers of both countries.

Since the official visit to Việt Nam by President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan in November last year, bilateral parliamentary cooperation has deepened. The visit, the first by a head of Armenia’s legislature since the two countries established diplomatic relations more than 30 years ago, underscored Armenia’s commitment to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam across various fields.

The Vietnamese top legislator’s visit to Armenia this time marks an important milestone to maintain and intensify the two countries’ long-lasting friendship and seek new opportunities to promote bilateral collaboration.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said that the trip holds profound political significance, reflecting Vietnam’s deep appreciation for its traditional friendship and its desire to strengthen political trust with Armenia to create a foundation to enhance cooperation across various fields and elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

According to Ambassador Khôi, during the visit, Mẫn will hold talks with his Armenian counterpart to discuss and strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, share legislative experience, and enhance collaboration between the friendship parliamentary groups of both countries.

Additionally, both sides will focus on discussing major strategic directions and specific measures to further expand bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially in politics, economy, trade, culture, education, and training. VNS