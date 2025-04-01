Việt Nam makes important contributions to Inter-Parliamentary Union

HÀ NỘI - Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Committee Đôn Tuấn Phong has highlighted three outstanding milestones of the Vietnamese NA’s participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He said since its establishment in 1889, the IPU has increasingly affirmed its important role in the context of a world that continues to witness trends of division and fragmentation, making global challenges more difficult to solve. This requires comprehensive solutions and the cooperation of nations, with the active involvement of parliaments worldwide.

The IPU General Assembly serves as the centre for parliamentary diplomacy worldwide, promoting peace and cooperation. It plays an increasingly important role in advancing inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanisms and works alongside the United Nations to discuss solutions for reforming the organisation, strengthening solidarity, building agendas that contribute to maintaining peace, stability and promoting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Recognising this importance, since Việt Nam joined the IPU in 1979, the Vietnamese NA has consistently demonstrated active and responsible participation, contributing positively alongside other parliaments in sharing experiences in policy and law-making. The focus has not only been on economic growth but also on ensuring sustainable development, social equity, environmental protection and fostering innovation, with people at the centre of the policy-making process.

The first milestone Việt Nam has made is acting as an active and responsible member, proposing a number of initiatives and making substantial contributions to the IPU's activities.

“Việt Nam is always ready to cooperate with the IPU and parliaments of member countries to implement IPU resolutions and initiatives aimed at building peace and sustainable development for the benefit of people around the world,” he said.

During its participation in the IPU, Việt Nam’s has successfully hosted many important IPU events including the 132nd IPU Assembly in 2015 in Hà Nội, where member countries passed the Hà Nội Declaration to promote parliamentary action in SDGs implementation.

"This is a significant legacy that demonstrates Việt Nam’s outstanding contribution to addressing common challenges with the international community," Phong told Vietnam News Agency.

In September 2023, also in Hà Nội, Việt Nam successfully hosted the ninth Global Young Parliamentarians Conference themed 'The role of young people in promoting the realisation of sustainable development goals via digital transformation and innovations'.

Eight years after the Hà Nội Declaration, Việt Nam made history again by issuing the first declaration at a Global Young Parliamentarians Conference.

The Vietnamese NA has also participated in leadership and management mechanisms within the IPU, such as serving as the Chair of the Asia-Pacific Geopolitical Group during the IPU General Assembly in 2006 and 2016, and Chair of the ASEAN+3 Group in November 2021.

Representatives of the Vietnamese NA have been trusted twice by the IPU General Assembly to be elected to the IPU Executive Committee for the 2007-11 and 2015-19 terms, and elected as Vice President of the IPU in 2009 and 2019.

“This reflects the high trust placed in the leadership abilities of the Vietnamese NA by international parliaments,” Phong said.

Attending the upcoming IPU-150, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver an important speech at the plenary session on the parliamentary actions for development and social justice.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with IPU Secretariat leaders, parliamentary leaders of other countries and international organisations to discuss measures to further enhance cooperation with the IPU, member countries and partners. VNS