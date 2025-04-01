Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Over 13,000 expected to take part in parade marking 50 years of national reunification

April 01, 2025 - 09:18
More than 13,000 people are expected to join a grand military and civilian parade in HCM City on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).
Soldiers join a rehearsal for the parade in HCM City on April 30. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Xuân

HCM CITY — More than 13,000 people are expected to join a grand military and civilian parade in HCM City on April 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event will commence at 8am, featuring a military parade organised by the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, along with a civilian march overseen by the municipal authorities. In addition to 11 marching contingents as per central directives, the city has proposed the inclusion of an overseas Vietnamese group.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defence and the HCM City People’s Committee conducted a site survey and agreed on a draft commemoration programme. The parade will take place along Lê Duẩn Street in District 1, featuring a 21-gun salute accompanied by the national anthem, an aerial display by the air force, and a ceremonial vehicle procession.

Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Trần Thị Diệu Thuý unveiled that the city would lead the coordination of eight major activities, including a tribute to fallen heroes at the local martyrs’ cemetery, national and municipal-level scientific conferences, thematic exhibitions in Hanoi and HCM City, and live television broadcasts of cultural, artistic, and sporting events. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, US eye deeper bilateral relations

The Party chief stated that Việt Nam's relevant ministries, sectors and agencies are actively addressing the US' current concerns. He emphasised Việt Nam's commitment to encouraging the import of US products that Việt Nam needs, particularly farm produce, liquefied natural gas, and high-tech products.
Politics & Law

Laos seeks Vietnamese experience in UN peacekeeping force development

Hosting the Lao delegation, Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to share its experiences with Laos in UN peacekeeping operations, which is in line with the policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and the Việt Nam People’s Army.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom