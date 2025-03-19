Exhibition, film screenings to mark 50 years of national reunification

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition and film screening programme will be held in April to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), the Việt Nam Film Institute announced.

The event aims to showcase historical and cultural values through archival photos, documentaries, and films while honouring those who contributed to the country’s struggle for peace. It will take place in both Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City.

Set for 23/9 Park in Hồ Chí Minh City, the exhibition will display around 300 archival photos under two themes: Cinema and Historic Moments, and Sài Gòn – Hồ Chí Minh City through the Lens of Cinema.

Film screenings will begin on April 7 in Hồ Chí Minh City and April 21 in Hà Nội, featuring selections that revisit key historical events and the sacrifices of past generations in the fight for independence.

The programme will also include discussions with filmmakers, film experts, and historical witnesses, providing deep insights into Việt Nam’s cinematic and national history. VNA/VNS