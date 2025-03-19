Politics & Law
Exhibition, film screenings to mark 50 years of national reunification

March 19, 2025 - 15:09
Film screenings will begin on April 7 in Hồ Chí Minh City and April 21 in Hà Nội, featuring selections that revisit key historical events and the sacrifices of past generations in the fight for independence.

 

A screenshot taken from the documentary Tháng Năm: Những Gương Mặt (The Faces of May), directed by People's Artist Đặng Nhật Minh. The film features scenes that were shot on May 1, 1975 – just one day after the Unification Day on April 30.

HÀ NỘI —  An exhibition and film screening programme will be held in April to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), the Việt Nam Film Institute announced.

The event aims to showcase historical and cultural values through archival photos, documentaries, and films while honouring those who contributed to the country’s struggle for peace. It will take place in both Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City.

Set for 23/9 Park in Hồ Chí Minh City, the exhibition will display around 300 archival photos under two themes: Cinema and Historic Moments, and Sài Gòn – Hồ Chí Minh City through the Lens of Cinema.

The programme will also include discussions with filmmakers, film experts, and historical witnesses, providing deep insights into Việt Nam’s cinematic and national history. VNA/VNS

 

Food tour fest to offer unique experience

More than 200 unique dishes in style and taste from the northern, southern and central regions of Việt Nam will be offered during the Đà Nẵng Food Tour Festival from March 28 to April 1, one of a series cultural and tourism programmes to celebrate Reunification Day.
An Giang ceremony to celebrate UNESCO recognition for temple festival

The southern province of An Giang will organise a ceremony to celebrate the recognition of its Festival of the Bà Chúa Xứ Goddess at Sam Mountain as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. The event on March 19 at the Sam Mountain National Tourism Site in Châu Đốc City will be attended by over 2,000 officials, local residents and tourists.

