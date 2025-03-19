Travel is therapy for Millennials and Gen Z

HCM CITY — Travel is the ultimate form of therapy for many Millennials and Gen Z, including those in Việt Nam.

In collaboration with the consumer insights platform GWI, Klook's latest Travel Pulse research across 14 markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Việt Nam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Mainland China, India, Indonesia, and the United States, shows that almost all young travelers view travel as a potent stress reliever.

Yet, a concerning nine in 10 individuals feel frustrated by their inability to embark on these much-needed journeys, hindered by obstacles like time constraints, work commitments, and financial worries.

“Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly turning to travel as their ultimate form of therapy,” expressed Eric Gnock Fah, president, and Co-Founder of Klook.

“Despite life's stressful demands causing much frustration, the transformative influence of traveling is indisputable. With 92 per cent experiencing post-travel blues, and nearly 40 percent already planning their next escape, it's evident that travel provides more than just a pause -- it acts as a catalyst for self-discovery, creativity, and rejuvenation.”

For 64 per cent of these travelers, travel isn’t merely an escape; it acts as their reset button, allowing them to break away from the mundane and enhance their self-assurance.

Time constraints emerge as the major impediment to travel for both Gen Z and Millennial travelers worldwide, with 60 per cent of travelers in various markets highlighting this challenge.

In Việt Nam, 56 per cent of travelers concur with this view, with 88 per cent expressing limited travel opportunities. While time serves as the primary obstacle for both generations, the secondary barrier differs: Gen Z travelers in Việt Nam point to financial limitations (50 per cent), while Millennials cite work commitments (47 per cent).

When it comes to self-care, Millennials and Gen Z are discerning about where they allocate their resources. Despite financial considerations, they don't compromise on experiences, with 91 per cent dedicating up to half of their budget to experiential activities rather than overspending on areas like flight expenses to maximise their excursions.

Gen Z travelers, in particular, are more budget-conscious, opting for comprehensive travel packages to extend their spending capacity. While affordability is critical, unique and authentic experiences remain a top priority.

In Việt Nam, Gen Z individuals prioritize off-the-beaten-path destinations, adventure tours, and digital detox retreats on their 2025 bucket list, while Vietnamese Millennials also value eco-friendly travel experiences alongside these three preferences.

The Klook’s research also informs that despite these hurdles, travelers are undeterred.

Some 84 per cent are already preparing to take at least one international trip in 2025, compared to 71 per cent in 2024. When choosing their next destination, 28 per cent seek out entirely new places they’ve never visited.

Across all markets, Japan continues its reign as the top must-go destination for 2025, with Mainland China second, with demand increasing over seven times compared to last year.

For Vietnamese travelers in 2025, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand remain popular bucket list destinations. Mainland China and Australia are seeing notably increased interest.

Travel has evolved beyond just a trip; it’s therapy, self-discovery, and a ticket to a more balanced life. As this generation seeks renewal and purpose, the future of travel will continue to deliver experiences that rejuvenate, inspire, and empower travelers to reconnect with their best selves. — VNS