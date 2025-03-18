Vietnamese travellers among most sustainability-minded in Asia

HCM CITY — With 77 per cent responding that sustainability is important in their travel choices for 2025, travellers from Việt Nam earned a spot as one of Asia’s top five most sustainability-conscious, according to Agoda’s 2025 Sustainable Travel Survey.

The survey, which reveals its ranking of Asia’s most sustainability-conscious travellers, also informed that 77 per cent is higher than the average for all Asian travellers, which stands at 68 per cent.

The Philippines secured the top spot in the rankings, with 86 per cent responding that sustainability is important in their travel choices for 2025. Travellers from India, Taiwan, and Malaysia rounded out the top four.

This survey, which engaged over 6,000 respondents across 11 Asian markets, spotlights the evolving landscape of sustainable travel in Asia, where authentic and purposeful tourism, and off-peak travel are becoming more prominent.

Vietnamese travellers are increasingly motivated by the allure of authentic experiences and the opportunity to support local communities. Over one in four respondents prioritise authentic tourism, while 19 per cent are keen to support local economies when they travel. This trend underscores a broader movement towards travel that is not only enjoyable but also meaningful and impactful.

Many Vietnamese travellers, about 22 per cent, seek to mitigate their impact on the environment by travelling during off-peak seasons to reduce crowding, a choice made by nearly a quarter of respondents. Additionally, 21 per cent of travellers are opting for accommodations with sustainability certifications while 15 per cent are packing reusable items like water bottles and shopping bags on a trip to reduce waste.

Lâm Vũ, Country Director, Vietnam at Agoda, said, "It’s clear that sustainability is important to Vietnamese travelers. Agoda’s Eco Deals programme is designed to empower travellers to consider sustainability when planning their next trip. For every booking made on partnering properties in the programme, Agoda donates one US dollar to local conservation projects. Travellers enjoy great savings while also helping to preserve the beauty and authenticity of the destinations they love for future generations.”

Since the launch of the 2025 edition, Agoda's Eco Deals programme has provided travellers with discounts of up to 15 per cent on partner hotels across 10 Asian markets. For every Eco Deals booking, a dollar is donated to WWF conservation projects aimed at protecting wildlife and conserving critical habitats across Asia. VNS