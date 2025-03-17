Buffalo carts in Đồng Tháp: A timeless harvest tradition

ĐỒNG THÁP — Amid the golden fields of Đồng Tháp Province’s Hồng Ngự District, the winter-spring rice harvest is in full swing. While modern machines have largely taken over, a rare and nostalgic sight remains – buffalo-drawn carts transporting rice, preserving a traditional way of life.

For some farmers, this is more than just a job – it’s a tradition, a passion passed down through generations.

Trương Văn Bàng, Hồng Ngự District, Đồng Tháp Province said: “I’ve been doing this for more than ten years because I love it. It’s a passion, so I keep raising and using buffaloes. This is a team effort. We support each other. If one buffalo is weaker, we help by using a stronger one. The same goes for loading and carrying. Those who are stronger take on more to assist the others.”

Buffalo cart hauling is a seasonal job, lasting about 20 days per harvest.

Depending on the distance, the transportation fee ranges from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ10,000 per sack, providing a stable income for those who continue this trade.

Meanwhilem Đinh Lê Văn Nghĩa, Hồng Ngự District, Đồng Tháp Province shared: “My grandfather and other relatives on my mother’s side raised buffaloes, so it's a tradition. Now, I continue it because I love it. I use one buffalo for hauling, but I keep several others for breeding. On a good day, depending on the amount of rice, I can earn VNĐ500,000-700,000 .”

In the past, buffaloes played a vital role in agriculture across the Mekong Delta.

They plowed fields, hauled rice, and helped farmers through every stage of cultivation.

But as agriculture modernises, their presence is fading.

Nguyễn Văn Đạt, Hồng Ngự District, Đồng Tháp Province said: “I’ve been using buffaloes to haul rice for more than ten years. The advantage is that buffaloes can cross muddy, waterlogged fields, while machines can only operate on dry ground.”

Though rare, buffalo carts in Hồng Ngự keep alive the Mekong Delta’s deep-rooted traditions, where man and buffalo once worked side by side. Whether for nostalgia or necessity, they still carve their path, carrying the spirit of a fading heritage. VNA/VNS