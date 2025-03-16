Art exhibition honours young talented students

HÀ NỘI — Nhân Dạng (Identity), an art exhibition displaying nearly 40 artworks in many genres and creative materials, opened at the Centre for Art Appraisal and Exhibition in Hà Nội on March 15.

The exhibition showcases artworks created by a group of 14 talented students from Vinschool's Centre for Talent Development and Counseling (GATE).

Nhân Dạng is the result of a journey of discovery with many profound thoughts of young students who were looking at the complexities of personal identity in contemporary society.

Each piece encapsulates the intellectual and emotional depth of Vinschool’s gifted students as they navigate critical social themes, including environmental concerns, feminism and personal memories.

Each artwork is deeply personal, reflecting individual thoughts on social issues and arousing empathy from the community in many different ways.

The exhibition bridges classical artistic techniques such as painting, sculpture and ceramics with avant-garde practices, including installation and video art.

Notably, it ventures into the realm of new media, where science, technology and creativity converge—integrating disciplines such as Bio Art, Robotic Art, and Coding Art to push the boundaries of artistic expression.

Painter Trần Thị Lệ Thủy from the Vietnam Fine Arts Association said: "The artworks displayed at the exhibition show that Vinschool students not only complete many high-quality works but also express profound perspectives on social issues, despite their very young age."

GATE coordinator Trịnh Khánh Huyền said: “At GATE, each student has a separate personal development plan to create an ideal environment for them to explore and develop their full potential.

"In the field of fine arts, we focus on creating opportunities for students to be exposed to and participate in systematic training in various aspects of art, from techniques and materials to knowledge and artistic perspectives, following each student's creative orientation.”

One of the students, Lưu Xuân Mai said: "The GATE Centre allows me to experience many new techniques and materials that I have never tried before, helping me expand my creativity and become more mature in my journey of pursuing art."

In addition, the students from the arts departments also have the opportunity to collaborate with talented students in the STEM field in creating multimedia artworks. This combination not only conveys artistic messages in a new and unique way, but also encourages students to always challenge themselves, breaking the limits of art and of themselves.

The exhibition will run from now until March 21. — VNS