Vietnamese students embrace AI in int’l filming contest

HCM CITY — An international filming competition for students is being held in HCM City, attracting participants from nearly 100 universities across 15 countries and territories.

The event highlights the application of advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to express innovative artistic ideas.

Hosted by Văn Lang University, the International Student Media Art Festival (ISMA 2025) is being held in Việt Nam for the first time and will run until June. The festival underscores AI’s growing influence in the fields of arts and media, offering a platform for students to blend innovation with artistic expression.

The event features entries from prominent institutions such as the Beijing Film Academy, China Academy of Art, New York University, and Michigan State University, along with participants from the US, Europe, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and Brazil.

ISMA 2025 comprises three standout activities aimed at fostering collaboration between students and industry experts. The Media Art Contest, an online competition, invites students to compete in four categories: Short Films, Animated Art, Interactive Art, and AI-Driven Storytelling. Each category emphasises technological integration to inspire fresh creative ideas.

Adding excitement to the festival is the 72-Hour Workshop, where 20 student teams will race against time to produce films centred on the theme: "Humans – Rivers – Environment”.

Rounding out the event is the Academic Forum, where design education experts will gather to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of media and communications.

Under the theme "Future Communication: Humans – Rivers – Environment", ISMA 2025 encourages students to explore the intricate connections between humanity, nature, and society through imaginative storytelling powered by AI innovation.— VNA/VNS