Book delves into the history of ancient Buddhism location

HÀ NỘI — The National Political Publishing House has just published a book about the significant historical and artistic values and the important contributions of Phật Tích Pagoda to the national history and culture.

It is titled Phật Tích - Trung tâm Phật giáo cổ nhất ở Việt Nam (Phật Tích - The Oldest Buddhist Centre in Việt Nam) and co-authored by Thích Đức Thiện, PhD, and Master Nguyễn Thái Bình.

It is divided into two parts, 'Phật Tích - Historical and Cultural Values' and 'Phật Tích - The Peak of Ly Dynasty Architecture.'

Buddhism, which originated from India around the 6th century BCE, was introduced to Việt Nam at the beginning of the 1st century through maritime routes undertaken by Indian monks.

Around the 6th century, Luy Lâu, the administrative centre of Giao Chỉ, which is present-day northern Việt Nam, became the largest Buddhist centre of that time. It was here that the Indian monk Khâu Đà La built a pagoda and spread the teachings of Buddhism.

As an imported religion, Buddhism quickly adapted and was localised to fit the beliefs and mindset of the Vietnamese people.

During the Lý-Trần dynasties, Buddhism reached its peak with the construction of many significant Buddhist structures, including the Phật Tích Pagoda. The Lý court took special interest in Phật Tích Pagoda due to its location in the long-established cultural region of Kinh Bắc, which is now Bắc Ninh Province, the homeland of the Lý kings.

The Phật Tích Pagoda was first built in 1057. In 1066, King Lý Thánh Tông had a tall tower built, and when the tower collapsed, a statue of the Amitabha Buddha made from a solid green stone, gilded with gold, was revealed. To mark the miraculous appearance of this statue, the nearby village changed its name to Phật Tích and moved to the mountain's slope.

Since its construction in 1057, Phật Tích Pagoda has been used by successive dynasties for social purposes beyond religion. Historical records state that in 1071, King Lý Thánh Tông visited the pagoda, wrote the character 'Buddha' that was one rod and six feet long, and had it carved into a stone stele, which was erected at Phật Tích Pagoda.

Other ancient records also mention that in 1279-1280, King Trần Nhân Tông and his courtiers composed a poetry collection titled Bảo Hoa Du Bút at Phật Tích Pagoda. Between 1337 and 1347, the Trần Dynasty built a large library on Phật Tích Mountain.

The Đại Nam nhất thống chí (The Comprehensive History of Great Việt Nam) also records that in the 8th year of the Xương Phù reign (1384), King Trần Nghệ Tông held an examination for royal scholars at this site. During the reign of King Lê Hiển Tông, under the Cảnh Hưng era (1740-1786), a festival was held at the pagoda.

The book includes several studies that highlight the need to preserve, restore, and revitalise Phật Tích Pagoda and its tower. The goal is to turn Phật Tích into a cultural, spiritual, and eco-friendly tourism hub that serves the religious needs of monks, nuns and Buddhists, while also attracting both local and international tourists. — VNS