“Don’t cry, Butterfly” wins hearts, opens Vietnamese Film Days in US

March 11, 2025 - 10:22
International audiences have shown strong interest in Vietnamese cinema and praised the content and artistic techniques of the film.

 

A still from Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don’t Cry, Butterfly). Photo courtesy of Kalei Films

WASHINGTON — Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don’t Cry, Butterfly), directed by Dương Diệu Linh, captivated a distinguished audience at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) headquarters in Washington D.C on March 5, marking the opening of the Vietnamese Film Days in the US.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the Motion Picture Association and the Vietnam Film Development Association on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, the screening event drew senior officials from the US Department of State, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Commerce, alongside senators and Lower House representatives.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng spotlighted the blossoming cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges that have bridged the two nations, hailing the Vietnamese Film Days as a bold step to catapult Vietnamese cinema onto the world stage.

International audiences have shown strong interest in Vietnamese cinema and praised the content and artistic techniques of the film.

As part of the Vietnamese Film Days in the US, a panel discussion on policies enticing foreign film producers to Việt Nam, with giants like Paramount, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Disney taking part, was held.— VNA/VNS

