Vietnamese artists to showcase AI-driven performance at AI for Good Global Summit

HÀ NỘI — Resonant Augmenta, a piano quintet featuring an AI pianist, will perform at the AI for Good Global Summit opening ceremony and the United Nations’ 80th Anniversary in July in Geneva, Switzerland.

Resonant Augmenta is an original composition from Re.Imagine, Việt Nam’s first-ever classical music concert integrating creative technology and interactive media.

It was founded by violinist Nguyễn Thiện Minh, alongside new media artists Trung Bảo, Hải Doãn, Nam Lê from Fustic.Studio, to challenge the perception of classical music as rigid and inaccessible.

New media artist Harry Yeff from R100Studios is the executive producer and curator of the project.

The performance explores the dynamic interplay between human expression and artificial intelligence, reflecting themes of connection, learning, and unity.

By blending classical music with cutting-edge technology, the project aligns with the UN’s vision of cultural exchange and innovation, offering a thought-provoking and immersive artistic experience that highlights the evolving relationship between humans and AI.

The Scottish Ballet joins as a collaborator, contributing movement that enhances the visual dimension of the show. — VNS