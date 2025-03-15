Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese artists to showcase AI-driven performance at AI for Good Global Summit

March 15, 2025 - 14:09
Resonant Augmenta, a piano quintet featuring an AI pianist, will perform at the opening ceremony of the AI for Good Global Summit and the United Nations’ 80th Anniversary in July in Geneva, Switzerland.
Resonant Augmenta, a piano quintet featuring an AI pianist, will perform at the opening ceremony of the AI for Good Global Summit and the United Nations’ 80th Anniversary in July in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo courtesy of Re.Imagine

HÀ NỘI — Resonant Augmenta, a piano quintet featuring an AI pianist, will perform at the AI for Good Global Summit opening ceremony and the United Nations’ 80th Anniversary in July in Geneva, Switzerland.

Resonant Augmenta is an original composition from Re.Imagine, Việt Nam’s first-ever classical music concert integrating creative technology and interactive media.

It was founded by violinist Nguyễn Thiện Minh, alongside new media artists Trung Bảo, Hải Doãn, Nam Lê from Fustic.Studio, to challenge the perception of classical music as rigid and inaccessible.

New media artist Harry Yeff from R100Studios is the executive producer and curator of the project.

The performance explores the dynamic interplay between human expression and artificial intelligence, reflecting themes of connection, learning, and unity.

By blending classical music with cutting-edge technology, the project aligns with the UN’s vision of cultural exchange and innovation, offering a thought-provoking and immersive artistic experience that highlights the evolving relationship between humans and AI.

The Scottish Ballet joins as a collaborator, contributing movement that enhances the visual dimension of the show. — VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

Germany, France and Vietnamese artists join in community project

International artists from Germany, France and Việt Nam have displayed their works at Phúc Tân Forest Park in Hoàn Kiếm District. The display is part of a project jointly organised by the Goethe-Institut Hà Nội, French Institute of Hà Nội and Think Playgrounds for sustainable development of public spaces and urban landscape of Hà Nội through creative uses of recycling and public art.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Photo exhibition celebrates Reunification Day

A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese revolutionary cinema will be organised in HCM City as part of the city’s cultural activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of South Việt Nam's Liberation and Reunification Day (April 30).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom