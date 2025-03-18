Hà Nội Tourism Gift Festival to be held next month

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Hà Nội Tourism Gift Festival will take place at Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street and surrounding areas, Hai Bà Trưng District from April 11-13.

Themed "Hà Nội Tourism - A World Heritage Destination," the festival is expected to feature 80 booths, introducing the capital city’s heritage and tourist sites, traditional craft villages, unique tourism gifts, and special cuisine as well as dishes from other localities across the country.

Additionally, there will be promotional activities and events to introduce tourism and traditional culture to visitors.

The annual event aims to boost tourism, promote the message "Hà Nội - Come to Love", and a "Safe - Friendly - Quality – Attractive” destination.

It offers an opportunity to promote collaboration and cooperation between state management agencies, associations, craft villages, craft streets, tourism businesses, artisans, and individuals involved in the tourism product supply chain in the city and across the country.

This year’s festival is also a meaningful activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the Reunification of the nation (April 30, 1975 - 2025) and to respond to the Visit Việt Nam Year 2025 themed "Huế – Ancient Capital, New Opportunities". VNA/VNS