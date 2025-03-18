International student media arts festival held for first time in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Held for the first time in Việt Nam, the 6th International Student Media Arts Festival (ISMA 2025) is taking place until July 2025 at Văn Lang University in HCM City.

The event attracted the participation of nearly 100 universities from 15 countries, marking a significant platform for international cultural exchange and creative collaboration in media and arts.

Established in Qingdao, China, in 2017, the International Student Media Arts Festival has since expanded with subsequent editions held in Guiyang (2018), Shanghai - Malaysia (2019), Middle Tennessee State University, USA (2023), and Kookmin University, South Korea (2024).

ISMA 2025 will feature prestigious universities such as Beijing Film Academy, China Academy of Art, New York University and Michigan State University, along with leading educational institutions from the US, Europe, South Korea, Australia, Brazil and beyond.

Under the theme “Future of Media: Humanity – Rivers – Environment,” ISMA 2025 encourages students to explore the interconnections between humanity, nature, and society.

The festival serves as a valuable opportunity for faculty and students to enhance training quality in media and digital arts.

Its four main competition categories include short films, animation art, interactive art, and AI narrative, highlighting the integration of advanced technologies in artistic expression.

Participants will have the chance to submit their creative works, engage in global competition, and access cutting-edge technological trends.

The event includes three main activities designed to foster collaboration between students and industry professionals.

First, a media arts contest, an online competition open to students worldwide.

Second, a 72-hour workshop, an on-site filmmaking challenge in HCM City, where 20 student teams will create short films within 72 hours, revolving around the theme “Humanity – Rivers – Environment.” It will further enrich students' learning experiences, fostering skills development and networking among students, experts, and researchers in the field.

Finally, the academic forum, a platform for professors and scholars to discuss future trends in media and communication education.

For more information about the event, competition guidelines, and awards, please visit https://www.isma.digital/

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification, the 30th anniversary of Văn Lang University, and the 20th anniversary of the Faculty of Arts and Design.

As the host institution, Văn Lang University reaffirms its pioneering role in media arts and its contribution to the growth of Việt Nam’s creative industry.

Hosting ISMA 2025 is a testament to the Faculty’s sustainable growth and its impact on the country’s media and creative landscape.

With a curriculum aligned with global design trends, the university has been a pioneer in integrating Vietnamese cultural heritage and community-focused design into its training programmes.

This unique blend of creativity and cultural identity has enabled the university’s arts and design students to excel in numerous international competitions, leaving a strong mark in various creative fields.

Văn Lang University collaborates with over 30 universities and technology firms in South Korea, expanding global learning opportunities for students and graduate researchers.

Over the years, the Faculty of Arts and Design has forged strategic partnerships with prestigious South Korean institutions such as Handong University, Kookmin University, Sunmoon University, and Konkuk University.

Through these partnerships, the university’s design students have gained deeper industry insights, with community projects in Vietnam and international exhibitions in South Korea receiving high recognition from global enterprises.

Its Faculty of Arts and Design regularly hosts large-scale art and design events in the country.

These initiatives facilitate academic exchange in design, fine arts, and emerging creative trends, connecting professionals and art enthusiasts alike. — VNS