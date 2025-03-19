Goethe Institute aims to motivate local artists

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany and it is being celebrated by a series of cultural events.

Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Bình talked to Oliver Brandt, director of the Goethe Institute about cultural engagements between the two countries.

The Translation Hub project is an initiative of the Goethe-Institute Hanoi and HCM City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany. Can you tell us more about the project?

Translation Hub is a project which is already underway, one that started last year. The Goethe Institute is supporting translators, who translate German literature into Vietnamese.

We have some great translators but we don't have as many from the younger generation. That’s why we, together with local partners in Việt Nam and with partners from Germany, have designed a whole programme to promote them, and last year we held a workshop.

The two young and upcoming best translators who attended that are in Germany right now, after being invited. There will be two big book fairs in Frankfurt and Leipzig. First they will go to the book fair in the Leipzig and before that we are in Berlin for some weeks with other translators with publishing houses and writers, to try and motivate and support them to offer the best translations in the future. Their work will start with contemporary literature.

Those are two, but there are others who have translated German short contemporary stories to Vietnamese. Hopefully, there will be a book published with a collection of the short stories this year.

The Goethe Institute and Việt Nam Youth Theatre are collaborating on a new theatre project too, what is that about?

With the theatre we've worked on several projects for many years. But it is the first time a new piece will be written particularly for the Youth Theatre.

We found a writer who is very well known. He is Austrian but Berlin-based, so really a Berliner. He is already a very successful and popular writer and he is an innovator too, he plays with language and he is quite a model and interesting for the Youth Theatre.

He will work together with Vietnamese stage director Đào Duy Anh and German-Vietnamese stage designer Lina Oanh Nguyễn. Nguyễn already did one project in HCM City opera house.

Thomas Koch, the name of the writer, was in Việt Nam for some weeks last December and January.

Here we are connecting writers like him to the Youth Theatre and other partners. The piece he is writing will be about Việt Nam - a topic that he thinks young Vietnamese may be interested in. Everything will be in autumn and the premiere will be at the end of October.

What is the role of the Goethe Institute in culture cooperation between Việt Nam and Germany?

I have to say, for us it is very important, it is one of our core motivations and we value helping strengthen independent local artists. So I think in the last years, we have worked of course with institutional partners such as the Youth Theatre, the Vietnam Women's Museum and Việt Nam's Symphony Orchestra.

There is an important part to our work with the independent and young artists, since they don’t have so many opportunities to work on their art or to present their art.

I think this is something that the institute focuses on. We work very closely with the local artists to help them find success here and also internationally.

I’m sure the Institute plays a leading role in their success. I will give an example. Movie Culi Never Cries won an award at Berlinale Film Festival last year. The crew of Culi Never Cries movie went to Berlinale Film Festival to get their award, with our support. And this year, the movie director Phạm Ngọc Lân was first Vietnamese to be part of the jury. I think also of course it is his success because he is an artist film maker, but I think his success was also because we could support him going to Germany.

We also invite individuals from Germany. It is also a part of our mission we always try to find mutual inspiration. Sometimes we have German artists coming here to Việt Nam they stay for residence artist programmes. They connect also to the University of Fine Arts but also to other independent artists. It’s mutual inspiration and understanding.

How has the institute received assistance from Vietnamese partners to operate during the years?

When you support or assist, it might sometimes be misunderstood because I don’t think they perceive it as support or assistance. As I mentioned, it is mutual - when we work together, we are on the same level, and it is a dialogue.

Having been in Việt Nam for two and a half years, I have received great support from my partners, which has helped me better understand the needs here. While Germany and Việt Nam are closely connected, I feel that they are quite different in terms of artistic perspectives and the way art is perceived and created.

Therefore, when working with institutions, they help us engage with the team, providing deeper insights into their needs and working methods, which are essential for effective collaboration.

This is something I have learned from my partners over the years. In Việt Nam, I have been truly impressed. There might be challenges in expression and inspiration, but I am always amazed by how Vietnamese culture thrives.

In your opinion, do you think we need a Việt Nam Culture Centre in Germany?

Yes, absolutely. Many Germans and Europeans come to Việt Nam, and they already have some knowledge about the country.

However, Việt Nam is much more than just a tourist destination. You mentioned cultural activities, and I hope that a Vietnamese Institute in Germany could showcase contemporary literature and theatre and not just historical aspects.

While we at the Goethe Institute focus on contemporary rather than classical arts, Germans are very interested in hearing more about Việt Nam’s young creative scene.

A cultural institute could play a crucial role not just in preserving traditions and arts but also in highlighting the vast creativity of Vietnamese culture today.

Have you ever attended events held by Vietnamese partners?

I have attended numerous cultural and art events organised by Vietnamese partners, and I have been deeply impressed. Initially, I was sometimes confused because communication methods differ greatly between large and small events, and the way invitations are extended can be surprising.

However, once I attended the events, I had extraordinary experiences, particularly in dance and performance. There is immense potential and energy in this field.

Some ideas have already been implemented through our collaboration. A significant development for the Goethe Institute is the focus on inclusion.

This means featuring artists and institutions that specialise in working with people with disabilities and promoting greater accessibility.

This is a key part of my mission. When I attend cultural events, I often see familiar faces, but culture should be for everyone. One of my objectives is to expand cultural participation beyond a small group and make it more inclusive. That’s why we have organised projects outside the Red River area, reaching communities where people live and creating interactive formats at our institute -not only for intellectuals but for everyone.

Another important aspect is that the Goethe Institute is not only a cultural institution but also a language institute. We have observed a growing interest among young Vietnamese in German society and employment opportunities in Germany.

I am pleased about this growing enthusiasm, as Germany is keen to welcome young Vietnamese students and professionals.

Through our cultural programmes, film festivals, and other activities, we aim to provide more information about Germany, ensuring that those planning to move there have a well-rounded understanding and are well-prepared.

This is something we are expanding and offering free informational resources. While language courses are not free, we provide accessible information on topics that matter.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, there will be a career truck programme next month, travelling to different regions to share opportunities for studying and working in Germany with young Vietnamese people. VNS