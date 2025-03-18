Countdown to Earth Hour underway

HÀ NỘI – Community activities related to the environment, climate and energy will take place at Hoàn Kiếm Lake, in downtown Hà Nội on March 22, as part of the ‘Earth Hour 2025 Kick-off Ceremony’.

This year, the event will attract thousands of participants with various engaging activities.

Community interaction spaces at the Earth Hour 2025 event will include many businesses and organisations in the energy and environmental sectors.

This is an opportunity to showcase advanced technologies and products while reaffirming the commitment to developing and promoting clean energy in Việt Nam.

Additionally, the event will feature many exciting interactive activities.

A highlight is the creative check-in space, which will showcase a model of an old Hà Nội house balcony equipped with a solar power system.

This space not only creates a visual focal point but also conveys the meaningful message of applying renewable energy in residential areas, encouraging people to install solar panels on their balconies to harness clean energy.

Art activities will also be an impressive part of this year's event, drawing enthusiastic participation from the public.

The flashmob performance "Green Movement", with the participation of students from various universities, especially those majoring in technical and energy fields, will energise the event.

The lively dance moves will not only convey messages about environmental protection and sustainable development but also engage the audience in the dance, creating an exciting and connected atmosphere. Additionally, students will organise many other remarkable art performances, continuing to spread the spirit of living green and environmental responsibility.

Another interesting highlight is the energy-generating cycling activity, where participants can directly experience how clean energy is created.

These special bicycles not only charge phones but also light up an LED display board showing event slogans. The organisers will reward the person who can pedal the fastest and longest, creating a fun and educational space about renewable energy.

The event is organised by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and AT Media, with the collaboration of the German International Cooperation Organisation (GIZ), the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership (ETP) under the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and will take place from 9am to 2pm on the same day.

With the theme "Green Transition - Green Future", the programme aims to raise public awareness about energy conservation, environmental protection, and the promotion of sustainable energy transition in Việt Nam.

The Earth Hour 2025 event is not only a campaign to raise awareness but also a space to connect the community and promote practical actions for a green and sustainable future. VNS