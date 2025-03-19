Food tour fest to offer unique experience

ĐÀ NẴNG More than 200 unique dishes in style and taste from across the northern, southern and central regions of Việt Nam will be on offer at the Đà Nẵng Food Tour Festival from March 28 to April 1.

The city’s tourism department said the event is just one of a series of cultural and tourism programmes planned to celebrate Reunification Day (April 30).

It said about 5,000 ‘cuisine passports’, the first of their kind in Việt Nam, will be issued at the festival, offering ten per cent discounts at the food courts.

The festival will also host a chef competition, with the participation of 20 contestants from the best restaurants and resorts on March 29, while there will be a flashmob performing at the city’s Biển Đông (East Sea) Park on March 28-29.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy DJs and acoustic bands who will be performing every night of the festival.

Gastro fans and visitors who be able to post their clips on the food experience at 50 food sites on offer, with prizes on offer, while seals in those ‘cuisine passports’ will be returned for gifts at the event.

The city’s tourism industry already has a special food tour, with bookings until April 15, for visitors to explore the very best of local cuisine for the modest cost of VNĐ499,000 (US$20).

Each successful tour service booked through Traveloka x Danang Food Tour until May 31 will also be given a discount code or voucher for food outlets offering money off of between 20 and 30 per cent.

Đà Nẵng is considered the first city in Việt Nam to launch a dedicated cuisine experience campaign, the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, with the message "Enjoy Đà Nẵng food tour - Beyond bites", promoting qualified food service destinations.

A digital food map, foodtourdanang.vn, has been built to provide information on 400 food service destinations with high standards in terms of hospitality, offering safe, healthy, and environmentally-friendly food.

Đà Nẵng, which hosted 10.9 million tourists in 2024, expects to welcome 12 million visitors in 2025. VNS