AI-generated music video to be released to mark 50 years of national reunification

HÀ NỘI — Director Phạm Vĩnh Khương has announced that he is preparing to release a music video (MV) entitled Bản Tuyên Ngôn (The Declaration) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Blending AI technology, augmented reality (AR), and 3D animation, the MV aims to tell the story of the liberation of the South and national reunification in a bold and modern style - highlighting the nation’s unyielding spirit and pride.

“I hope this music video will spread positive energy to everyone,” Khương shared.

The young director previously gained widespread acclaim for his AI-generated music video Ngọn Lửa Thép (Steel Flame), which was released online as a tribute to soldiers and national heroes who sacrificed for Việt Nam's independence, as well as leaders who shaped the country’s development. Featuring a collaboration with renowned singer Tùng Dương, Steel Flame captivated audiences, garnering millions of views and ranking among the most-watched AI-generated music videos in the world. Its success not only showcased Khương's artistic talent but also underscored the application potential of AI in the music industry, making creative and innovative products.

Khương is widely regarded as a pioneer in integrating technology into artistic expression, particularly in music and cinema. His groundbreaking approach has opened new frontiers in digital art production, leveraging AI to craft compelling and immersive content. His work has attracted millions of views, demonstrating the increasing influence of AI-generated films, videos, and music videos in the entertainment industry.

With an unrelenting spirit of innovation, Khương has developed a filmmaking method unlike any other. He is among the first to produce entire films, from pre-production to post-production, using only a smartphone and AI technology, eliminating the need for a large crew or cumbersome equipment. By incorporating AI at every stage of production, from video editing and sound design to visual effects, he has redefined the filmmaking landscape, proving that the future of cinematic storytelling is both technologically advanced and highly accessible. — VNA/VNS