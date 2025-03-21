Đà Lạt wins Asia Festival City Awards

LÂM ĐỒNG — Đà Lạt City in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng have received two awards of the Asia Festival City Awards at the Global Festival Summit 2025 in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea.

, besides the “ASIA Flower and Garden Festival of 2025”and “ASIA Pinnacle” awards, the Central Highlands city was also honoured with the "Best Eco-Friendly Festival" award by the International Festivals & Events Association of Asia (IFEA ASIA), at the event on March 20.

This is the second consecutive year Đà Lạt has been honoured at this prestigious international award, helping further solidify its position on the regional festival map. In 2024, the Asia Festival City Awards honoured the Đà Lạt Flower Festival as the Best Flower and Garden Festival, placing Đà Lạt among the top five most impressive festival cities of Asia.

Being honoured once again at the Asia Festival City Awards 2025 recognises Đà Lạt’s efforts in professional and creative event organisation. It also serves as motivation for the locality to continue innovating and developing green and sustainable tourism in the future.

Since 2005, Đà Lạt has hosted the Flower Festival 10 times, with each edition carrying different messages, contributing to shaping Đà Lạt as a flower festival city of Việt Nam.

As a signature cultural and tourism event of Lâm Đồng, the Đà Lạt Flower Festival plays a vital role in promoting the cultural, natural, and human values of the locality to domestic and international visitors. Beyond honouring flowers and the traditional floriculture industry, the festival serves as a bridge connecting policymakers, businesses, farmers, and partners in agriculture, tourism, and services.

In 2023, Đà Lạt was recognised as a UNESCO Creative Music City, and in 2024, it was ranked among the top five most impressive festival cities in Asia. — VNA/VNS