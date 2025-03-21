Capital ramps up tourism promotion efforts

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's tourism sector is set to introduce many distinctive travel experiences as part of its ambitious goal to welcome 31 million visitors, including approximately 7.5 million from overseas, this year.

The industry aims to achieve an 11.2 per cent annual increase in tourist numbers, with total revenue projected to reach VNĐ130 trillion (US$5.09 billion).

The Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, Đặng Hương Giang, announced that the capital has new plans for enhanced tourism products and experiences.

Under this initiative, Hà Nội will introduce two cultural tourism routes connecting the southern and western areas of the city. A new community-based tourism destination will be established in Mỹ Đức District, alongside the development of agricultural and rural tourism models, as well as offering more tourism experiences at night.

Further expansion is set to focus on developing new innovations in high-potential areas, including adventure tourism, experiential travel, Red River tourism, helicopter tours, hot air balloon rides and virtual reality tourism experiences.

The chairwoman of the Hà Nội Association of Travel Agents, Lê Thanh Thảo, said efforts are underway to strengthen ties with key tourism markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Europe and the US.

She highlighted the importance of developing Hà Nội's signature tourism offerings, including cultural tourism, sustainable tourism, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), to create a unique identity and attract international visitors.

State-run units in the capital are also undergoing transformation by partnering with private firms to develop new products serving holiday markers.

In a notable cultural initiative, the Hà Nội's cải lương (reformed opera) theatre has run a special programme at the century-old Chuông Vàng Theatre since early this month, which treats visitors to meticulously staged performances featuring iconic excerpts from classical cải lương plays.

Simultaneously, the Chạm art space is taking place within the site, providing an immersive experience that introduces audiences to this genre of opera – an art form that remains relatively under represented in northern Việt Nam.

The director of the theatre, Phạm Bá Chỉnh, said the programme is not just entertainment, it is an opportunity for visitors to explore and gain deeper insights into Việt Nam's history, culture and spirit through the art of performance.

Industry experts believe that it will offer unique attractions for both domestic and international tourists. The regular operation of the programme will also capitalise on the historical setting of the French-architecturally designed theatre in the heart of Hà Nội's Old Quarter, while bringing traditional Vietnamese opera closer to the public. — VNS