Artworks of Đà Nẵng to display at APEC Park

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 300 typical photos, paintings, sculpture and architecture designs will go on display at an open exhibition in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Reunification Day of the city (March 29) and the country (April 30), featuring the development course of the city and its prospect for rapid growth in the next decades.

Chairman of the city’s Union of Literature and Fine Arts Associations, Nguyễn Nho Khiêm said the exhibition is one of series year-around programmes and cultural performances to mark the historic days.

He said the best collections from local artists have been selected for the public display at the APEC Park – a favourite stop for tourists in the centre of night market and pedestrian zone in the downtown Hải Châu District – from March 23 until May 5.

“It’s one of the largest public exhibition and will include all kinds of different artworks including silk paintings, acrylic, sculpture pieces of bronze, wood and aluminum, promoting the city’s landscapes and culture, sea and islands,” Khiêm said at a press conference.

“There will be 160 photos of historical moments over past decades, depicting the land and people of Đà Nẵng, and the positive rapid change of the key urban in central Việt Nam from war through to peace time.”

Khiêm has also included key architectural designs for schools, administration centres, the Children’s Cultural Centre and the new urban hub. VNS