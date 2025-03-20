Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Hà Nội's Holi Fest: colour in the capital

March 20, 2025 - 10:23
As an attendee myself, I can testify to that being exactly what was achieved and recommend readers check the calendar for other events such as Diwali (Festival of Lights) to come later this year.
Festival-goers add to the atmosphere by beating their dhol drums - Photo courtesy of Alex Reeves

By Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

Residents of Lạc Long Quân Street on the west side of Tây Hồ may have found themselves a tad confused last Sunday afternoon, as the unfamiliar sound of Bollywood music blasted out from the old water park. Had they followed up their confusion with a healthy dose of curiosity, they would have been rewarded with a carnival of colour as Hà Nội’s Indian community celebrated one of the most important days of the year.

Holi is the festival of colours, love, equality and spring and is celebrated widely throughout the world by the Indian diaspora. Formally, it’s a celebration of the love between two deities of the Hindu faith (Radha & Krishna), but more casually that love passes down from the gods and flows between revellers in the form of coloured paint and kindness. The event has become globally famous as Indian communities welcome others to join them in the celebrations, and Hà Nội is no exception.

INCHAM is a non-profit organisation established in 1999 to strengthen ties between Indian businesses and Vietnamese authorities, promote relations between the two nations and provide a focal point for the Indian community. They act as a cultural hub, organising events such as this one to celebrate their own culture while fostering a sense of togetherness and integration. Celebrations for Holi here have grown bigger each year since their inception.

As Nitika Malik, the sports and culture representative for INCHAM’s board of governors told me: “Holi has transcended its origins; it’s now a global celebration of unity, joy, and cultural exchange. This should be something for everyone, and we want to share this with people in Hà Nội.”

As an attendee myself, I can testify to that being exactly what was achieved and recommend readers check the calendar for other events such as Diwali (Festival of Lights) to come later this year.

On the day itself, every attendee is greeted with a bag of coloured paint and a promotional T-shirt, an absolute necessity for their own clothes to survive. The aim of the game here is simple: have fun and share it with those around you. Dancing is strongly encouraged and hard to resist with a carefully curated soundtrack of Bollywood beats. I lost track of how many times an unfamiliar smile approached and adorned me ceremoniously with different coloured paint and the familiar words “Happy Holi”.

The event is fully catered and the entrance fee, as low as 600k VNĐ up to a week in advance (1.2m on the day), includes unlimited food and drink for all festival-goers. Local favourites Dalcheeni served up an enormous buffet of classic Indian cuisine, while Carlsberg and Two Schmucks Bar let the libations flow and contributed to the party vibe. With over 700 attendees, multiple embassies, and nationalities in attendance, it was a wonderful reminder of how cultural exchange can connect communities and is now firmly marked on my calendar for 2026. See you there next year. VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Spring heat in HCM City

When you ask any tourist about Việt Nam, one thing they will always remember about visiting HCM City is the heat. Ask an expat living in HCM City, and the comments about the heat are somewhat different. Mid-March to mid-May are hell on earth for heat in HCM City.
Life & Style

HCM City welcomes first charter flight from Iran

Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.
Life & Style

Food tour fest to offer unique experience

More than 200 unique dishes in style and taste from the northern, southern and central regions of Việt Nam will be offered during the Đà Nẵng Food Tour Festival from March 28 to April 1, one of a series cultural and tourism programmes to celebrate Reunification Day.
Life & Style

An Giang ceremony to celebrate UNESCO recognition for temple festival

The southern province of An Giang will organise a ceremony to celebrate the recognition of its Festival of the Bà Chúa Xứ Goddess at Sam Mountain as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. The event on March 19 at the Sam Mountain National Tourism Site in Châu Đốc City will be attended by over 2,000 officials, local residents and tourists.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom