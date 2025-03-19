Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

HCM City welcomes first charter flight from Iran

March 19, 2025 - 21:43
Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.
HCM City's tourism department representatives presented welcome gifts to the Iranian guest delegation at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on March 19. — Photo from HCM City's Department of Tourism

HCM CITY — As many as 200 Iranian tourists arrived in HCM City on Wednesday on the first charter flight from the Middle Eastern country to Việt Nam, marking a milestone in bilateral tourism cooperation.

They will embark on a tour of Việt Nam's southern, central, and northern regions before concluding their visit on March 28.

The city's tourism officials said the tourists’ selection of Việt Nam as a destination during Nowruz, the Iranian New Year celebration, demonstrates the country’s growing appeal.

Their itinerary showcases Việt Nam's rich cultural and historical landmarks like Củ Chi tunnels, Bến Thành market, War Remnants Museum, HCM City Post Office in HCM City, Bà Nà Hills in Đà Nẵng, the ancient town of Hội An, and One Pillar Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, and Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

Throughout their 10-day and 9-night journey across Việt Nam, they will stay at prestigious accommodation establishments, including New World Saigon, Equatorial Hồ Chí Minh, Four Points by Sheraton Đà Nẵng, and Dolce by Wyndham Hà Nội.

A representative of the municipal Department of Tourism said that this charter flight represented a crucial step in Việt Nam's efforts to boost international tourism.

Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.

Looking ahead, the department plans to collaborate closely with industry partners to develop appealing tourism products tailored to international visitors' demands while enhancing promotional activities to attract more large tour groups to the country.

The second group of 200 Iranian tourists is scheduled to arrive in Hà Nội on March 28. They will explore Việt Nam's outstanding tourism sites across the country until April 5. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Iran diplomatic relations Vietnam international tourism

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Food tour fest to offer unique experience

More than 200 unique dishes in style and taste from the northern, southern and central regions of Việt Nam will be offered during the Đà Nẵng Food Tour Festival from March 28 to April 1, one of a series cultural and tourism programmes to celebrate Reunification Day.
Life & Style

An Giang ceremony to celebrate UNESCO recognition for temple festival

The southern province of An Giang will organise a ceremony to celebrate the recognition of its Festival of the Bà Chúa Xứ Goddess at Sam Mountain as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. The event on March 19 at the Sam Mountain National Tourism Site in Châu Đốc City will be attended by over 2,000 officials, local residents and tourists.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom