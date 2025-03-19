HCM City welcomes first charter flight from Iran

HCM CITY — As many as 200 Iranian tourists arrived in HCM City on Wednesday on the first charter flight from the Middle Eastern country to Việt Nam, marking a milestone in bilateral tourism cooperation.

They will embark on a tour of Việt Nam's southern, central, and northern regions before concluding their visit on March 28.

The city's tourism officials said the tourists’ selection of Việt Nam as a destination during Nowruz, the Iranian New Year celebration, demonstrates the country’s growing appeal.

Their itinerary showcases Việt Nam's rich cultural and historical landmarks like Củ Chi tunnels, Bến Thành market, War Remnants Museum, HCM City Post Office in HCM City, Bà Nà Hills in Đà Nẵng, the ancient town of Hội An, and One Pillar Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, and Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

Throughout their 10-day and 9-night journey across Việt Nam, they will stay at prestigious accommodation establishments, including New World Saigon, Equatorial Hồ Chí Minh, Four Points by Sheraton Đà Nẵng, and Dolce by Wyndham Hà Nội.

A representative of the municipal Department of Tourism said that this charter flight represented a crucial step in Việt Nam's efforts to boost international tourism.

Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.

Looking ahead, the department plans to collaborate closely with industry partners to develop appealing tourism products tailored to international visitors' demands while enhancing promotional activities to attract more large tour groups to the country.

The second group of 200 Iranian tourists is scheduled to arrive in Hà Nội on March 28. They will explore Việt Nam's outstanding tourism sites across the country until April 5. — VNA/VNS