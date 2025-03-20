Art club helps members express their world

HCM CITY – The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts clubs in HCM City, is holding an exhibition at the city Fine Arts Association to introduce new works by its members.

Self-taught painter Lê Triều Điển, the founder of the Mekong Art Club, said: “The exhibition is the club’s annual event that helps painters introduce their art works and share artistic experiences. It also offers an opportunity for art lovers to view quality and beautiful art works, contributing to spreading the love for art among the community.”

The “Mekong Art 2025” is an annual exhibition organised by the club to help its members show their art and express their world.

The showcase features 93 oil on canvas, lacquer and watercolour paintings by 77 artists.

The works highlight the themes of landscape, daily life and people of different regions across the country, as well as reflect social issues today. Still-life paintings are also featured.

Điển said, “Each person always feels emotions from the world around them, whether they reflect good things or hidden corners. These strong feelings motivate people to speak up and create works to express their thoughts and concerns.”

Điển, 82, moved from his hometown in Bến Tre Province in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, to HCM City in 1986 to pursue his art career.

He established the Mekong Art Club two years later thanks to support from his wife, poet Phạm Thị Quý, also known as painter Hồng Lĩnh.

The club includes several artists from southern provinces and cities, including famous names such as Lê Kiệt, Lữ Thế, Nguyễn Chương, Văn Y and Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hồng.

The club has organised hundreds of solo exhibitions and joint exhibitions featuring artists from the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Lâm Đồng, and Đà Nẵng City, Hội An City and Phú Yên Province in the central region.

Điển said: “The club is also a playground for people who have a passion for the arts. Its members are professional artists, self-taught artists, and even new graduates who come to the club to learn and improve their art skills.”

All the paintings can be seen at the association, 218A Pasteur Street in District 3, until March 20. — VNS