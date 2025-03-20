Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam's first stained glass museum features intricate crafting techniques

March 20, 2025 - 10:24
The Việt Nam Art Glass Museum, built in 2022, covers a space of 2,000sq.m, housing a collection of over 1,500 valuable glass and stained glass art pieces.
A corner of the Việt Nam Art Glass Museum. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s first museum dedicated to stained glass art has opened at Da Vinci Camp, Ba Trại Commune in Hà Nội’s Ba Vì District.

The Việt Nam Art Glass Museum, built in 2022, covers a space of 2,000sq.m. It houses a collection of over 1,500 valuable glass and stained glass art pieces gathered over nearly 40 years from around the globe by diplomat and journalist Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, president of Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA) and director of the new museum.

“Stained glass art requires the application of intricate techniques and technology. This important field of art and applied aesthetics has long been intertwined with human life across all nations,” Thắng said.

“By the late 19th century, the continuous development of stained glass crafting technology led to the emergence of many special types of stained and coloured glass, captivating a wide audience.

“Unfortunately, as of today, the number of museums dedicated to stained glass art worldwide constitutes only a very small percentage of the global museum system,” he added.

The museum director said that the institution would undertake the responsibility of collecting, classifying, preserving and exhibiting artefacts related to stained glass from both Việt Nam and around the world.

It will also conduct systematic research and assessments on the history of stained glass art, as well as various stained glass masterpieces, to support the museum's long-term development goals.

At the same time, the museum will provide knowledge about the art to those interested in studying this field, thereby enhancing public understanding and aesthetic appreciation.

As a venue for domestic and international events, the museum will also help experts, artisans and collectors share knowledge and experiences about stained glass art for those involved in research and production.

A visitor to the Việt Nam Art Glass Museum. — Photo courtesy of the museum

Visitors will have the opportunity to admire stained glass artworks featuring various styles and crafting techniques, including Murano glass (Italy), Bohemian (Czech Republic), Tiffany (USA) and Mayer Munich (Germany).

One of the highlights of the museum is the artwork The Nativity, which measures 8m x 6m and was crafted by the renowned Mayer Munich glass studio in the 19th century for a church in New York, US.

This work has been regarded by American experts as one of the most beautiful stained glass masterpieces in the world. Thắng revealed it took him nearly seven years to fully acquire this classic stained glass piece in 2019.

All artefacts and the majority of the museum's assets, as well as the Da Vinci Camp complex, will be donated to the community.

The assets, which hold significant spiritual value, will be managed and operated by VFUA with the aim of enhancing public knowledge and quality of life.

This initiative will also involve establishing a Cultural Development Fund and contributing part of its value to the non-governmental activities of UNESCO in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Xuân Thiết, vice president of the VFUA and deputy director of the Việt Nam Art Glass Museum, noted that the museum is expected to become a fresh and attractive cultural and artistic destination that contributes to promoting Ba Vì, one of the key tourist centres of Hà Nội. VNS

museum art

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Spring heat in HCM City

When you ask any tourist about Việt Nam, one thing they will always remember about visiting HCM City is the heat. Ask an expat living in HCM City, and the comments about the heat are somewhat different. Mid-March to mid-May are hell on earth for heat in HCM City.
Life & Style

HCM City welcomes first charter flight from Iran

Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.
Life & Style

Food tour fest to offer unique experience

More than 200 unique dishes in style and taste from the northern, southern and central regions of Việt Nam will be offered during the Đà Nẵng Food Tour Festival from March 28 to April 1, one of a series cultural and tourism programmes to celebrate Reunification Day.
Life & Style

An Giang ceremony to celebrate UNESCO recognition for temple festival

The southern province of An Giang will organise a ceremony to celebrate the recognition of its Festival of the Bà Chúa Xứ Goddess at Sam Mountain as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. The event on March 19 at the Sam Mountain National Tourism Site in Châu Đốc City will be attended by over 2,000 officials, local residents and tourists.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom