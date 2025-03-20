Việt Nam's first stained glass museum features intricate crafting techniques

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s first museum dedicated to stained glass art has opened at Da Vinci Camp, Ba Trại Commune in Hà Nội’s Ba Vì District.

The Việt Nam Art Glass Museum, built in 2022, covers a space of 2,000sq.m. It houses a collection of over 1,500 valuable glass and stained glass art pieces gathered over nearly 40 years from around the globe by diplomat and journalist Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, president of Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA) and director of the new museum.

“Stained glass art requires the application of intricate techniques and technology. This important field of art and applied aesthetics has long been intertwined with human life across all nations,” Thắng said.

“By the late 19th century, the continuous development of stained glass crafting technology led to the emergence of many special types of stained and coloured glass, captivating a wide audience.

“Unfortunately, as of today, the number of museums dedicated to stained glass art worldwide constitutes only a very small percentage of the global museum system,” he added.

The museum director said that the institution would undertake the responsibility of collecting, classifying, preserving and exhibiting artefacts related to stained glass from both Việt Nam and around the world.

It will also conduct systematic research and assessments on the history of stained glass art, as well as various stained glass masterpieces, to support the museum's long-term development goals.

At the same time, the museum will provide knowledge about the art to those interested in studying this field, thereby enhancing public understanding and aesthetic appreciation.

As a venue for domestic and international events, the museum will also help experts, artisans and collectors share knowledge and experiences about stained glass art for those involved in research and production.

Visitors will have the opportunity to admire stained glass artworks featuring various styles and crafting techniques, including Murano glass (Italy), Bohemian (Czech Republic), Tiffany (USA) and Mayer Munich (Germany).

One of the highlights of the museum is the artwork The Nativity, which measures 8m x 6m and was crafted by the renowned Mayer Munich glass studio in the 19th century for a church in New York, US.

This work has been regarded by American experts as one of the most beautiful stained glass masterpieces in the world. Thắng revealed it took him nearly seven years to fully acquire this classic stained glass piece in 2019.

All artefacts and the majority of the museum's assets, as well as the Da Vinci Camp complex, will be donated to the community.

The assets, which hold significant spiritual value, will be managed and operated by VFUA with the aim of enhancing public knowledge and quality of life.

This initiative will also involve establishing a Cultural Development Fund and contributing part of its value to the non-governmental activities of UNESCO in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Xuân Thiết, vice president of the VFUA and deputy director of the Việt Nam Art Glass Museum, noted that the museum is expected to become a fresh and attractive cultural and artistic destination that contributes to promoting Ba Vì, one of the key tourist centres of Hà Nội. VNS