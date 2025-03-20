'Free Restroom' scheme piloted on Hà Nội’s food streets

HÀ NỘI — An initiative to provide free restrooms for pedestrians and tourists is being piloted on the food streets of Trúc Bạch Ward in Hà Nội’s Ba Đình district.

The free restrooms are provided by local restaurants and accommodation facilities, allowing visitors to access convenient and free-of-charge toilets.

According to the Chairman of Trúc Bạch Ward People's Committee, Lê Tất Thành, the initiative aims to create a healthy cultural tourism environment in response to feedback from local businesses.

The committee piloted the social model for public restrooms to reduce the lack of facilities and promote a friendly image of Trúc Bạch.

Participating facilities display a 'Free Restroom-Make Yourself At Home' logo at the front of their buildings, making it easy for residents and tourists to identify them. Tourists to Trúc Bạch can use the public restrooms as long as they see the smiling logo in green or blue.

Resident Hoàng Thu Trang, from Lê Đại Hành Ward said: “Hà Nội has called for the socialisation of public restrooms for many years, but the actual needs have not been met. Therefore, the implementation of the ‘Free Restroom’ model by Trúc Bạch Ward is timely and reasonable.”

During the pilot period, Trúc Bạch Ward mobilised a majority of local businesses on several streets, such as Trúc Bạch, Hoè Nhai, and Hàng Than. Most food and accommodation businesses agreed and supported the development of a tourism culture in the area. Some businesses also proposed additional constructive and diverse suggestions to improve this new model.

Trúc Bạch Ward is also implementing digital transformation by updating information about the 'Free Restroom' initiative on the ward's portal, website and Facebook page.

According to statistics, there are currently 351 public restrooms in the city. These facilities only partially meet the demand and are currently inadequate, with many showing signs of deterioration. Inspections have revealed that some restrooms are rusting and decaying, negatively impacting the urban landscape. — VNS