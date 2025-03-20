HCM City highlights outstanding fine art works over the past 50 years

HCM CITY — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), HCM City has nominated a series of outstanding fine art works, including statues, reliefs, and paintings that have significantly contributed to the city’s cultural and historical landscape

Statues of President Hồ Chí Minh include the one about "President Hồ Chí Minh and Children", a solid bronze statue by sculptor Diệp Minh Châu, created in 1990. Originally placed in front of the HCM City People’s Committee headquarters, it is now located at the HCM City Children's House.

Another is Nguyễn Tất Thành Statue, a 3.3m-high bronze statue by sculptor Phạm Mười, completed in 2002. It is currently positioned at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum branch in HCM City, overlooking the Sài Gòn River.

Significant monuments and reliefs include "Mother of the Nation and the Unknown Soldier Monument", a 25m-high granite sculpture by Nguyễn Hải, completed in 1990, situated at the HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery. The monument features a solemn "Mother of the Nation" embracing the national flag, with a "Nameless Soldier" in a battle-ready stance at the front.

Another nominated work is the National History Relief, a large bronze relief measuring 6mx80m, completed in 1997. It depicts the entire history of Việt Nam and is placed behind the Mother of the Nation monument at the HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The "Sacred Soul of the Nation" statue also listed one of the outstanding works is a 16m-high granite sculpture by Phan Thị Gia Hương, completed in 2003, and located at the Bến Dược Historical Site in Củ Chi.

Meanwhile, the Ngã Ba Giồng Memorial Complex in Hóc Môn includes a collection of sculptures such as Trường Bắn (2010) by Bùi Hải Sơn, The Unknown Soldier Monument (2005) by Nguyễn Thành Thi, and The Unyielding Spirit by Lâm Quang Nới. These sculptures are housed at the Ngã Ba Giồng Martyrs' Memorial in Hóc Môn District.

Relief of the 1968 General Offensive and Uprising is a 7mx27m granite relief by sculptor Nguyễn Oanh, completed in 2005 and displayed at the Bến Dược Monument Park in Củ Chi.

Remarkable lacquer paintings include The City by the River – a lacquer painting by Nguyễn Văn Chung, created in 1982 and Memories – a lacquer painting by Nguyễn Đỗ Cung, completed in 1980.

These artworks not only showcase the talents of Vietnamese artists but also serve as a visual chronicle of HCM City's development and resilience over the past half-century. VNS