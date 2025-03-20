Exhibition takes viewers on a journey of art and memories

HÀ NỘI — Four painters have gathered their works in an exhibition to create an artistic space where the past, emotions and creativity intertwine, opening up new perspectives on time and memory.

The exhibition, entitled Sắc Thời Gian (Colours of Time), is not just a showcase for paintings, but also a reunion between painter Đỗ Doãn Châu and three of his students Đỗ Doãn Bằng, Trần Quốc Hùng and Doãn Hoàng Lâm.

Each artwork on display is a story, a personal mark for the artist, yet harmoniously integrated into a cohesive whole. The differences in style, technique and expression not only reflect artistic personalities but also demonstrate the inheritance and evolution of creative thought across generations.

Artist Đỗ Doãn Châu has dedicated over 40 years to the arts of theatre and painting. He was a performing artist and stage painter for the Vietnam Drama Theatre from 1964 to 2005. He does not confine himself to a specific school of thought but instead adapts and continuously innovates to suit each artistic space.

Painter Đỗ Doãn Bằng is currently working for the Youth Theatre. His paintings contain a sense of uncertainty and nostalgia, reflecting the human struggle against the flow of time. Whether in portrait or abstract form, his works always evoke strong emotions, inviting viewers into moments of reflection.

Renowned as a master of materials, painter Trần Quốc Hùng combines oil paint with metal and various other materials to create unique surfaces that possess depth and philosophy. His works represent a fusion of painting and sculpture, of form and emotion, opening up new perspectives on artistic expression.

Artist Doãn Hoàng Lâm has held 10 solo exhibitions and over 20 group exhibitions both domestically and internationally. His paintings are slices of life, reflecting the constant movement of the world around us and the subtle vibrations of humanity. He not only recreates images but also conveys genuine emotions, allowing each work to become a meaningful visual diary.

Colours of Time is an opportunity to showcase remarkable paintings as well as a chance for the three artists, with their distinct personalities, to express their gratitude to their teacher.

It is also a place where the public can gain a clearer understanding of the continuity and evolution of art, where generations of artists share a common language of colour and emotion.

The exhibition will run until March 30 at the Ballroom Area 75 - Art & Auction, 75 Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. VNS