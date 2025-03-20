Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Vía Bà Chúa Xứ Festival at Sam mountain receives UNESCO certificate for intangible cultural heritage

March 20, 2025 - 14:46
An Giang province authority receive the UNESCO certificate at the Vía Bà Chúa Xứ festival in Châu Đốc City, An Giang Province. – VNA/VNS Photo

AN GIANG – The Vía Bà Chúa Xứ (The Lady of the Realm) Goddness Festival at Châu Đốc’s Sam Mountain received recognition from UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of Humanity at the opening of the festival held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 19.

The festival is Việt Nam's 16th intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính stated that for over 200 years, the worship of Bà Chúa Xứ goddness has been a crucial spiritual anchor not only in the southern region but also nationwide.

This event recognises the efforts of generations in preserving and promoting the cultural and spiritual values of the festival.

The festival not only demonstrates reverence for Bà Chúa Xứ goddness, who is revered as the Mother of the region, but it also stands as a symbol of Việt Nam's Mother Goddess worship, thereby contributing significantly to the country's overall cultural identity, he added.

He requested An Giang authorities and locals to join hands to preserve cultural space, balance development, protect Mount Sam’s sanctity, and maintain rituals for the festival's sacred value.

Furthermore, he called upon to enhance the promotion of the heritage, especially on digital platforms.

He also hoped UNESCO would continue to support Việt Nam in preserving and promoting its culture globally.

The Bà Chúa Xứ (The Lady of the Realm) temple in the Châu Đốc City’s Sam mountain, where the annual festival is held. – VNA/VNS Photo

The Vía Bà Chúa Xứ (The Holly Lady of the Realm) goddness Festival at Châu Đốc City’s Sam Mountain is a traditional folk festival, preserved and practiced through generations in An Giang province. 

It took place from April 22 to 27 of the lunar calendar at the Miếu Bà Chúa Xứ Núi Sam temple and the stone altar area dedicated to the Lady of the Realm on Sam Mountain.

It features many rituals, including a Bà Chúa Xứ statue bathing ceremony and the preparation and presentation of offerings.

It features the cultural identity of the Southwestern region's inhabitants, fosters cultural exchange and strengthens community ties among the An Giang province's diverse ethnic groups including Khmer, Chinese and Chăm. – VNS

 

 

